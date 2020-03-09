The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday. It marked Prince Harry and Meghan's last scheduled engagement before they officially step back from royal duties on 31 March.
The couple arrived at the central London church after the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and before the Cambridges, and in a change from previous years, the three couples were conducted to their seats instead of walking in the royal procession.
The Queen and members of the royal family met people involved in the service upon departure, which included a reflection given by boxing champion and Olympic gold medallist Anthony Joshua and performances from Craig David and Alexandra Burke. Guests also included the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC, alongside High Commissioners, Ambassadors and dignitaries, senior politicians from across the UK and Commonwealth, faith leaders and over 800 schoolchildren and young people.
