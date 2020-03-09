﻿
16 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle carry out last royal duties at the Commonwealth Day 2020 service - best photos

The Sussexes joined the Queen and the Cambridges

The real reason Meghan Markle sat behind Kate Middleton at Commonwealth Day service
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday. It marked Prince Harry and Meghan's last scheduled engagement before they officially step back from royal duties on 31 March.

The couple arrived at the central London church after the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and before the Cambridges, and in a change from previous years, the three couples were conducted to their seats instead of walking in the royal procession.

The Queen and members of the royal family met people involved in the service upon departure, which included a reflection given by boxing champion and Olympic gold medallist Anthony Joshua and performances from Craig David and Alexandra Burke. Guests also included the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC, alongside High Commissioners, Ambassadors and dignitaries, senior politicians from across the UK and Commonwealth, faith leaders and over 800 schoolchildren and young people.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning in a green caped dress by British designer Emilia Wickstead, with a matching hat by William Chambers. She teamed her look with nude Aquazzura heels and a satin top-handle bag by Gabriela Hearst. She finished her look with her hair styled in a sleek bun and her Birks 'Snowstorm' earrings. 

Photo: © PA
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge make their entrance, with Kate wearing a repeat burgundy coat by Catherine Walker with a matching hat by Sally-Ann Provan and her Gianvito Rossi court shoes. Prince William wore a dark suit and his tie matched his wife's outfit. 

Photo: © PA
Kate gave a wave as she made her way into Westminster Abbey. 

Photo: © Rex
The Earl and Countess of Wessex arriving at the Abbey.  Prince Edward donned a navy pin-stripe suit and his favourite cat print tie. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Sophie donned a white and navy Suzannah dress with a matching hat by Jane Taylor for the service. 

Photo: © PA
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived ahead of the Queen. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Camilla opted for a navy blue silk and lace dress and coat by Bruce Oldfield and a feathered Philip Treacy hat.

Photo: © PA
The Queen looked lovely in an air force blue cashmore double-breasted coat by Stewart Parvin, with a matching feathered hat, as she arrived for the Commonwealth Day service. 

Photo: © Getty Images
As the Cambridges sat down, Meghan was seen saying "hi" and giving a small wave to her brother and sister-in-law. Harry also smiled at his older brother and the pair exchanged greetings before the service began.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen was accompanied in the front row by Charles, Camilla, William and Kate. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen beamed after receiving a bouquet of flowers from schoolchildren. She wore a pair of pearl earrings and her Jardine Star diamond brooch for the service. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Charles and Camilla chatted with the choir as they left the service. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Sussexes also chatted to schoolchildren as they left Westminster Abbey and Meghan was given a posy. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge crouched down to speak to one schoolgirl, who presented her with a bouquet of flowers after the service. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Sophie also received a posy as she left Westminster Abbey. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

