The little girl has learnt from the best!

Ainhoa Barcelona
kate middleton teaching princess charlotte how to wave
Photo: © Getty Images
1/11

With her fifth birthday just around the corner, we take a look back at every time Princess Charlotte has mastered the art of the royal wave. And there's no denying that the adorable young royal has learnt from the best thanks to her mum the Duchess of Cambridge and her great-grandmother the Queen. From her appearance at Christmas to the annual Trooping the Colour RAF flypast, Charlotte has definitely stolen the limelight on more than one occasion. Take a look at our favourite moments in the gallery below…

When the royal youngster was one, she went on a tour of Canada with her family. The Duchess was pictured teaching her daughter how to wave as they disembarked from their airplane at Victoria. By the end of the tour, Charlotte was a pro, taking the lead from her expert mum and waving to well-wishers.

kate middleton and princess charlotte wave during canada tour
Photo: © Getty Images
2/11

Prince George's sister waved to wellwishers as they departed Victoria after their Royal Tour of Canada on 1 October 2016.

princess charlotte waving before leaving victoria, canada
Photo: © Getty Images
3/11

There was no stopping little Charlotte on that tour!

princess charlotte waving during the 2016 trooping the colour
Photo: © Getty Images
4/11

For her first Trooping the Colour balcony appearance in 2016, Princess Charlotte had clearly already mastered her royal wave.

princess charlotte waving during trooping the colour 2017
Photo: © Getty Images
5/11

Princess Charlotte waved enthusiastically during her Trooping the Colour appearance in 2017.

princess charlotte's shy wave to the press
Photo: © Getty Images
6/11

Charlotte again took the limelight in April 2018, when she visited St Mary's Hospital in Paddington to meet her brand new baby brother, Prince Louis. While Prince George appeared more shy, a confident Charlotte turned around and gave a big wave to the press, fans and photographers before going inside the Lindo Wing.

princess charlotte visiting prince louis
Photo: © Getty Images
7/11

Prince William with his children Prince George and Charlotte ahead of them meeting their brother Prince Louis at St Mary's Hospital.

princess charlotte waves to the press as she visits prince louis
Photo: © Getty Images
8/11

Charlotte gave the press one last wave before entering the hospital.

princess charlotte waving to prince harry and meghan markle
Photo: © Getty Images
9/11

And the following her uncle Prince Harry's wedding in May 2018, Charlotte again managed to steal the show, emerging on the church steps with her mum Kate. The little girl, who looked sweet in her bridesmaid outfit, waved off newlyweds Harry and Meghan as they climbed into their carriage, ready to take part in a procession around Windsor.

charlotte waves balcony
Photo: © Getty Images
10/11

Last year, Princess Charlotte delighted crowds once again on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour – and she totally rocked her family's signature move!

charlotte waves eugenie wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
11/11

In October 2018, Princess Charlotte acted as a bridesmaid once more. Here she is seen waving to the large crowd gathered at Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

