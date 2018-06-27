With her fifth birthday just around the corner, we take a look back at every time Princess Charlotte has mastered the art of the royal wave. And there's no denying that the adorable young royal has learnt from the best thanks to her mum the Duchess of Cambridge and her great-grandmother the Queen. From her appearance at Christmas to the annual Trooping the Colour RAF flypast, Charlotte has definitely stolen the limelight on more than one occasion. Take a look at our favourite moments in the gallery below…
When the royal youngster was one, she went on a tour of Canada with her family. The Duchess was pictured teaching her daughter how to wave as they disembarked from their airplane at Victoria. By the end of the tour, Charlotte was a pro, taking the lead from her expert mum and waving to well-wishers.