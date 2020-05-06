﻿
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry release new photo of Archie on 1st birthday

Archie Harrison marks his milestone birthday!

Danielle Stacey
Photo: © Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son celebrated his first birthday in the family's new home in Los Angeles on Wednesday 6 May. Archie was last pictured in December 2019 when Prince Harry and Meghan shared a photo of the tot in his dad's arms in front of a lake during their time in Canada. 

The couple are believed to be spending the day privately in the US with their son. Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor was born on 6 May 2019 at the Portland Hospital in London. He is seventh in line to the throne and is the Queen's eighth great-grandchild. The royal baby made his adorable debut to the world in the Great Hall at Windsor Castle two days after his birth. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the royals to send wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie on his first birthday on Wednesday. Prince William and Kate shared the family portrait from the tot's christening at Windsor Castle in July 2019 and captioned the photo: "Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!"

Photo: © Instagram
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall sent a heartwarming message to Archie in honour of his first birthday. The royal couple shared a stunning black-and-white portrait from Archie's christening at Windsor Castle last year. "A very Happy Birthday to Archie, who turns one today. This photo of Archie and his grandfather was taken following his christening in July 2019," the caption read.

Photo: © Instagram
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh also shared a sweet image with their great-grandchild Archie on the royal family's social media accounts. The photo was taken at Windsor Castle two days after the royal baby's birth at the Portland Hospital in London. The caption read: "Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today! Archie is The Queen’s eighth great-grandchild."

