Meghan Markle and Prince Harry release new photo of Archie on 1st birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son celebrated his first birthday in the family's new home in Los Angeles on Wednesday 6 May. Archie was last pictured in December 2019 when Prince Harry and Meghan shared a photo of the tot in his dad's arms in front of a lake during their time in Canada.
The couple are believed to be spending the day privately in the US with their son. Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor was born on 6 May 2019 at the Portland Hospital in London. He is seventh in line to the throne and is the Queen's eighth great-grandchild. The royal baby made his adorable debut to the world in the Great Hall at Windsor Castle two days after his birth.
