Prince William and Kate Middleton record special radio broadcast with celebrities for Mental Health Awareness Week

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge teamed up with a host of sports, music and TV stars to mark Mental Health Awareness Week. Prince William and Kate recorded a special message for radio's Mental Health Minute, alongside England footballer Harry Kane, singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, actor David Tennant and boxer Anthony Joshua.
The minute-long message produced by Radiocentre and Heads Together was broadcast simultaneously across every radio station in the UK on Monday 18 May at 10:59am, including national and local for the first time.
The focus was on how people can support each other during the COVID-19 crisis, highlighting that, whoever you are and whatever you're going through, you're not alone and that it's OK to reach out.
READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate happy baby news as close friend Bear Maclean welcomes third son