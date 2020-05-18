﻿
9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince William and Kate Middleton record special radio broadcast with celebrities for Mental Health Awareness Week

The Cambridges have joined forces with some famous faces

Prince William and Kate Middleton record special radio broadcast with celebrities for Mental Health Awareness Week
You're reading

Prince William and Kate Middleton record special radio broadcast with celebrities for Mental Health Awareness Week

1/9
Next

Victoria Beckham shares heartache over missing dad Tony's birthday
Danielle Stacey
mental-health-awareness-week
Photo: © Twitter
1/9

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge teamed up with a host of sports, music and TV stars to mark Mental Health Awareness Week. Prince William and Kate recorded a special message for radio's Mental Health Minute, alongside England footballer Harry Kane, singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, actor David Tennant and boxer Anthony Joshua.

The minute-long message produced by Radiocentre and Heads Together was broadcast simultaneously across every radio station in the UK on Monday 18 May at 10:59am, including national and local for the first time.

The focus was on how people can support each other during the COVID-19 crisis, highlighting that, whoever you are and whatever you're going through, you're not alone and that it's OK to reach out.

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate happy baby news as close friend Bear Maclean welcomes third son

heads-together-launch
Photo: © Getty Images
2/9

As part of the broadcast, William said: "We’re all connected. And sometimes just talking about how you're feeling can make a big difference. So right now, let's join together across the UK and reach out to someone."

Kate said: "If you’re struggling, it’s important to talk about it. Or if someone you know is acting differently, it’s OK to ask how they are. Use this moment to send a message."

MORE: Dream day job! Kate Middleton always has the best time on royal duty - see the photos

radio-broadcast
3/9

Kensington Royal shared the video on its Instagram account after the broadcast was aired on Monday. Watch the full video here

MORE: Royal first: Prince William and Kate Middleton announce exciting Instagram takeover

kate-place2be
Photo: © Getty Images
4/9

During Mental Health Awareness Week, Heads Together will champion the work of its eight charity partners, who have decades of experience in tackling the stigma around mental health in the UK – including The Anna Freud Centre, Best Beginnings, CALM, Contact, Mind, Place2Be, The Mix and Young Minds. 

beulah-london-dress
5/9

To record the special message for Mental Health Awareness Week, Kate chose a £550 rose red printed shirt dress from Beulah London. 

Find out more about the Duchess' latest look from HELLO!'s lifestyle team. 

MORE: Kate Middleton's stunning new dress has the most elegant statement sleeves

anthony-joshua
Photo: © Getty Images
6/9

Take a look at the famous faces who have joined forces with the Cambridges to record the special broadcast, starting with...

Anthony Joshua

The British two-time heavyweight champion has also represented Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics, winning gold.

harry-kane
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

Harry Kane

The English professional footballer plays as a striker for Tottenham Hotspur and captains the national team. 

david-tennat
Photo: © Getty Images
8/9

David Tennant

The actor is best known for his role as the tenth Doctor Who and as police detective DI Alec Hardy in Broadchurch. 

dua-lipa
Photo: © Getty Images
9/9

Dua Lipa

The singer-songwriter is best known for her hits New Rules, Don't Start Now and One Kiss. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...