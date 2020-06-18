Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle carry out last royal duties at the Commonwealth Day 2020 service - best photos
-
Prince William and Kate join Prince Charles and Camilla on rare joint engagement in Loughborough – best photos
-
7 heartwarming photos of royal dads kissing their children
-
Prince Charles unveils incredible garden inside home
Prince Charles is currently self-isolating at his Scottish residence, Birkhall, with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and yesterday he shared a...
-
Inside Prince Charles and Camilla's official London residence, Clarence House