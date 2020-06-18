﻿
20 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince Charles and Camilla host President Macron as they return to London during lockdown - best photos

The royal couple have returned to Clarence House

Prince Charles and Camilla host President Macron as they return to London during lockdown - best photos
Prince Charles and Camilla host President Macron as they return to London during lockdown - best photos

1/20
Sharnaz Shahid
prince-charles-camilla-macron-greet
Photo: © PA
1/20

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to the UK. The French politician is visiting London to commemorate the 80th anniversary of his predecessor Charles de Gaulle's "Appel" - his BBC broadcast to occupied France after the Nazi invasion in 1940.

On behalf of Her Majesty's Government, President Macron was received by the royal couple at Clarence House on Thursday afternoon, before attending a ceremonial event and bilateral talks in Number 10. The engagement comes shortly after Charles and Camilla have spent almost three months at Birkhall in Scotland, where the Prince recovered from COVID-19 after contracting the virus in March, suffering with mild symptoms.

prince-charles-greets-president-macron
Photo: © Getty Images
2/20

The President last visited London in December 2019 for the NATO summit. At the time, he was greeted by Prince Charles and Camilla at Buckingham Palace where they attended a reception marking the 70th Anniversary of NATO, hosted by the Queen on 3 December 2019. The President and His Royal Highness also attended the D-Day 75 commemorations in Portsmouth in June 2019.

president-macron-talking-charles-camilla
Photo: © PA
3/20

The royal couple with President Macron at Clarence House with a Guard of Honour found by Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards, accompanied by the Band of the Coldstream Guards.

prince-charles-macron-guards
Photo: © PA
4/20

After the national anthems of France and the UK were played Guard Commander, Major Piers Gambarini, invited Mr Macron to inspect the servicemen and he was accompanied by Charles.

prince-charles-stands-next-to-macron
Photo: © PA
5/20

The two men sheltered under umbrellas as the rain which had deluged London for much of the day continued to fall.

president-macron-carlton-gardens
Photo: © PA
6/20

The President and the royals then attended attend a ceremony at Carlton Gardens where the French politician lay a wreath at the statues of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother.

7/20

Prince Charles speaks French to President Macron

President Macron lay a wreath at the Charles de Gaulle statue during his visit to the UK.

president-macron-carlton-gardens-walks-away
Photo: © PA
8/20

The French president seen near the statue of Charles de Gaulle.

charles-lays-wreath
9/20

Prince Charles also put down a wreath by the statue.

royals-macron
Photo: © PA
10/20

The wreath-laying was then followed by a minute's silence.

charles-macron-bagpipes
Photo: © PA
11/20

The Prince of Wales chatting with the French president at the ceremony at Carlton Gardens in London.

charles-macron-chatting-together
12/20

The two men appeared to be in great spirits as they chatted away during the visit.

camilla-charles-london-visit
Photo: © Getty Images
13/20

Mr Macron had been welcomed to Britain for his brief visit by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

prince-charles-camilla-macron-ceremony
Photo: © PA
14/20

Prince Charles and President Macron delivered speeches following the wreath laying ceremony.

charles-macron-talk
Photo: © PA
15/20

The wartime leader of the Free French said: "I call upon all French servicemen of the land, sea, and air forces; I call upon French engineers and skilled armaments workers who are on British soil, or have the means of getting here, to come and join me."

president-macron-speech
Photo: © PA
16/20

During his address, a pivotal moment in his country's history, he added: "I call upon all Frenchmen who want to remain free to listen to my voice and follow me."

french-president
Photo: © Getty Images
17/20

Behind the president was the framed insignia of France's highest decoration,the Legion d'Honneur, awarded to London for its support of France during the Second World War.

french-visit-uk
Photo: © PA
18/20

The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles stood alongside the French President as he delivered a speech, watched by Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab.

sadiq-khan-charles-macron
Photo: © Getty Images
19/20

London Mayor Sadiq Khan seen exchanging greetings after the ceremony to present the Legion d'Honneur France's highest distinction to London for services during WW2.

marcon-bye-to-charles-camilla
Photo: © PA
20/20

Emmanuel Macron then said goodbye with a namaste gesture to the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles after the ceremony at Carlton Gardens.

