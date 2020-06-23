﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

10 of Kate Middleton and Camilla's sweetest moments together

The Duchesses are always spotted laughing together

Danielle Stacey
The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge have teamed up to support Children's Hospice Week, speaking to three of their respective charities during a video call, which was released on Monday. Aside from formal events, joint engagements between the pair are rare, so it's always a delight to see the two Duchesses work together. Kate and Camilla are usually spotted standing next to one another on occasions such as Trooping the Colour and they are often pictured having a good giggle. HELLO! takes a look at the best moments between Kate and her stepmother-in-law.

Before Kate married into the royal family, she made her debut at the Order of the Garter ceremony in Windsor to watch then-boyfriend Prince William, when he was appointed a Royal Knight Companion in 2008. The royal girlfriend stood with the Duchess of Cornwall, who seemed to take Kate under her wing at the service.

Kate and Camilla were photographed as they left for William and Kate's evening wedding reception at Buckingham Palace from Clarence House in April 2011. The pair looked stunning in their evening wear, with Kate wearing a second satin gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. One of Camilla's granddaughters, Eliza Lopes, whom she shares with ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles, was one of the bridesmaids at the wedding.

The Duchesses enjoyed a girls' day out with the Queen to Fortnum & Mason in London in 2012. 

The Duchesses looked lovely in pink and white pleated dresses and wide-brimmed hats for one of the Queen's garden parties at Buckingham Palace in 2012.

This lovely moment was spotted between Kate and Camilla at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee river pageant in 2012.

The Duchesses shared a laugh with the Prince of Wales at a Buckingham Palace garden party in 2013. Kate was heavily pregnant with her first child Prince George at the time. 

Kate and Camilla greeted one another with a warm hug at the Commonwealth Day service in 2015.

We always wonder what the royal ladies are chatting about when they're standing next to one another on the balcony at Trooping the Colour. This photo was taken in 2015 and was one of Kate's first appearances after the birth of Princess Charlotte.

The Duchesses shared a carriage in the Trooping the Colour procession in 2019, along with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. 

The Cambridges accompanied the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall during a visit to the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) Stanford Hall in February 2020.

