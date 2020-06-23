The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge have teamed up to support Children's Hospice Week, speaking to three of their respective charities during a video call, which was released on Monday. Aside from formal events, joint engagements between the pair are rare, so it's always a delight to see the two Duchesses work together. Kate and Camilla are usually spotted standing next to one another on occasions such as Trooping the Colour and they are often pictured having a good giggle. HELLO! takes a look at the best moments between Kate and her stepmother-in-law.
Before Kate married into the royal family, she made her debut at the Order of the Garter ceremony in Windsor to watch then-boyfriend Prince William, when he was appointed a Royal Knight Companion in 2008. The royal girlfriend stood with the Duchess of Cornwall, who seemed to take Kate under her wing at the service.