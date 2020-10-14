8 royal scandals that shocked the world

The royals are some of the most well-known figures around the globe, but they haven't been exempt from the odd scandal or two over the years.
From Prince Andrew's retirement from public life to Princess Diana's tell-all Panorama interview, HELLO! takes a look at some of the most shocking royal events to date.
The Duke of York
The Queen's second son stepped back from royal duties in November 2019, following his TV interview with BBC Newsnight, which focused on his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Prince Andrew's statement at the time read: "I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission. I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein.
"His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required".
