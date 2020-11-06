11 young royals who are destined to be kings or queens

Prince Charles of Luxembourg
Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg became first-time parents in 2020, with the birth of their son Prince Charles Jean Phillipe Joseph Marie Guillaume. The tot was born at 5:13am on Sunday 10 May 2020 at the Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital in Luxembourg City.
The royal court released the first photos of the family's newest addition when mother and baby left the maternity ward three days after Charles' birth. He is second-in-line to the throne after his father and will one day become king. Prince Guillaume's younger brother, Prince Felix, is now third-in-line to the throne, followed by his six-year-old daughter, Princess Amalia.
