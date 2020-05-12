18 fabulous photos of the Queen and her family enjoying themselves at royal parties

At this time of the year, people around the world would usually be gathering for Christmas soirees, office parties and family get-togethers, including the royal family.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has meant that events like the Queen's Buckingham Palace garden parties and evening receptions have had to be cancelled this year.
At HELLO! HQ we've taken a trip down memory lane to reminisce about previous years, where we've seen the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall don glamorous evening dresses, tiaras or hats.
Take a look back at some incredible photos of Her Majesty and her family members enjoying themselves at royal parties…
Have you ever seen a more regal looking photo? The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla, William and Kate posed for a portrait when they attended Her Majesty's Diplomatic reception in December 2016.
The Queen and the Duchess of Cornwall matched in white embellished dresses, while Kate chose a glittering red Jenny Packham dress, accessorising with Princess Diana's pearl and diamond Lover's Knot tiara.