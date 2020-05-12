﻿
18 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

18 fabulous photos of the Queen and her family enjoying themselves at royal parties

The royals' have had busy social calendars in previous years

18 fabulous photos of the Queen and her family enjoying themselves at royal parties
You're reading

18 fabulous photos of the Queen and her family enjoying themselves at royal parties

1/18
Next

14 incredibly similar photos of royal history repeating itself
Danielle Stacey
royals-diplomatic-reception-2016
Photo: © Getty Images
1/18

At this time of the year, people around the world would usually be gathering for Christmas soirees, office parties and family get-togethers, including the royal family.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has meant that events like the Queen's Buckingham Palace garden parties and evening receptions have had to be cancelled this year.

At HELLO! HQ we've taken a trip down memory lane to reminisce about previous years, where we've seen the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall don glamorous evening dresses, tiaras or hats.

Take a look back at some incredible photos of Her Majesty and her family members enjoying themselves at royal parties…

READ: Royal teens! 11 best photos of princes and princesses in their younger years

Have you ever seen a more regal looking photo? The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla, William and Kate posed for a portrait when they attended Her Majesty's Diplomatic reception in December 2016.

The Queen and the Duchess of Cornwall matched in white embellished dresses, while Kate chose a glittering red Jenny Packham dress, accessorising with Princess Diana's pearl and diamond Lover's Knot tiara.

Loading the player...
2/18

WATCH: Look back at one of the Queen's annual Buckingham Palace garden parties from 2019

meghan-harry-ireland-summer-party-2018
Photo: © Getty Images
3/18

Harry and Meghan looked glamorous for a summer party at the British Ambassador's residence in Dublin during their visit to Ireland in 2018.

The trip took place shortly after their fairytale wedding and the Duchess stunned in a black bespoke dress by Emilia Wickstead for the occasion.

Keep clicking for more photos...

kate-william-garden-party-2019
Photo: © Getty Images
4/18

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended one of the Queen's garden parties in 2019, with one royal fan capturing a sweet moment between the two. Prince William, dressed in a morning suit and top hat, and Kate, who was pretty in a pink Alexander McQueen dress, looked like they were characters in a musical doing a dance routine.

The wonderful shot was taken by party guest Lucy Stafford, who shared the real story behind the photo. Speaking to HELLO!, she revealed: "As they were leaving the party, Kate was spending a lot of time talking to the guests and William had to hurry her along, which is the moment the photo was taken! I feel so fortunate to have attended the party and will definitely never forget it!"

MORE: 19 times the royals couldn't contain their giggles

cambridges-party-canada
Photo: © Getty Images
5/18

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delighted royal fans when they took Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their royal tour of Canada in 2016.

The then family-of-four joined children at a party for military families in Victoria, where the young royals were mesmerised by a bubble machine and balloon animals. Charlotte, then 18 months, even said her first word "Pop!" in public.

charles-camilla-meghan-garden-party
Photo: © Getty Images
6/18

The garden party was held as part of the Prince of Wales' 70th birthday celebrations that year and Charles, Camilla and Meghan were caught giggling as a bee circled around Harry during his speech, momentarily distracting him.

MORE: Royal-inspired cocktails to make for your Friday night Zoom call

harry-kate-william-xmas-party-2016
Photo: © Getty Images
7/18

William, Kate and Prince Harry joined forces for a Christmas party for volunteers at The Mix youth service in 2016, in support of their Heads Together campaign.

MORE: Royal ballgowns: Kate Middleton's best ever red carpet looks

queen-philip-garden-party-2017
Photo: © Getty Images
8/18

The Duke of Edinburgh made one of his final public appearances at a garden party in 2017 before he stepped back from royal duties that summer. We love how his cravat matched the Queen's powder blue coat.

MORE: Inside the Queen's home at Buckingham Palace as it undergoes renovations

kate-garden-party-2013
Photo: © Getty Images
9/18

The Duchess of Cambridge looked glowing in a lemon yellow Emilia Wickstead dress coat when she was heavily pregnant with her first child, Prince George, in 2013.

meghan-harry-garden-party
Photo: © Getty Images
10/18

Newlyweds the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made one of their first public appearances after their May 2018 wedding at a royal garden party. Meghan looked gorgeous in a blush pink Goat dress and Philip Treacy hat.

MORE: Royals photographed in front of stunning landmarks around the world

harry-william-kate-garden-party
Photo: © Getty Images
11/18

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry hosted a special garden party in 2017 to honour the children of those who died serving in the armed forces. The trio were in their element as they mingled with their young guests and joined in with the fun and games.

sophie-wessex-garden-party-2013
Photo: © Getty Images
12/18

The Countess of Wessex gave us Pretty Woman vibes in her vintage-style brown polka dot dress for a garden party in 2013.

royals-garden-party2013
Photo: © Getty Images
13/18

The Queen was joined by a whole host of her family members for another garden party in 2013, including the Duke of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

kate-camilla-garden-party2012
Photo: © Getty Images
14/18

The Duchess of Cambridge made her debut at a royal garden party in 2012 as she stood chatting with the Duchess of Cornwall. The royal ladies wore similar pleated ensembles, with Kate in a bubblegum pink number from Emilia Wickstead and Camilla in white.

queen-garden-party-2006
Photo: © Getty Images
15/18

We love this amazing shot of the Queen standing out in a emerald green dress as she mingled with guests at a 2006 garden party.

charles-camilla-garden-party-2005
Photo: © Getty Images
16/18

The Duchess of Cornwall made her debut at a royal garden party in 2005, shortly after her marriage to the Prince of Wales. It also marked one of her first major engagements at Buckingham Palace.

diana-garden-party-1991
Photo: © Getty Images
17/18

Princess Diana looked in her element as she chatted to guests at a royal garden party in 1991. Check out her retro red buttoned coat and green hat!

royals-garden-party-1947
Photo: © Getty Images
18/18

This incredible image was taken in 1947 of the current Queen's parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, followed by Queen Mary and Princess Margaret. The then Princess Elizabeth can be spotted behind her grandmother and younger sister, with her husband-to-be, Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten. The pair married at Westminster Abbey on 20 November 1947.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.