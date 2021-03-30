The British royals are a family of avid horse riders and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children are the latest to take up the hobby.
According to The Times, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have become "avid riders" in recent months, enjoying regular pony rides at their home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, where the family have spent much of lockdown.
Once restrictions ease, George, seven, Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Louis are expected to join their 'Gan Gan' for rides at Windsor and later Balmoral in the summer holidays.
It comes after HELLO! revealed in 2018 that Prince George had been practising riding on a Shetland pony belonging to William's cousin, Zara Tindall.
HELLO! takes a look at the best photos of the royals horse riding through the years.
The Queen has ridden horses since she was a young girl and her daughter, Princess Anne, went on to become an accomplished equestrian, becoming the first royal to compete in the Olympics in 1976. Mother and daughter are pictured enjoying a sunlit ride on the Sandringham estate in 1979.