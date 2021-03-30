﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Royals who love horse riding: 9 of the sweetest photos

George, Charlotte and Louis share the Queen's passion

Royals who love horse riding: 9 of the sweetest photos
You're reading

Royals who love horse riding: 9 of the sweetest photos

1/10
Next

Phillip Schofield pictured with huge bunch of flowers on 28th wedding anniversary
Danielle Stacey
Royals who love horse riding: 9 of the sweetest photos
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

The British royals are a family of avid horse riders and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children are the latest to take up the hobby.

According to The Times, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have become "avid riders" in recent months, enjoying regular pony rides at their home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, where the family have spent much of lockdown.

Once restrictions ease, George, seven, Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Louis are expected to join their 'Gan Gan' for rides at Windsor and later Balmoral in the summer holidays.

It comes after HELLO! revealed in 2018 that Prince George had been practising riding on a Shetland pony belonging to William's cousin, Zara Tindall. 

HELLO! takes a look at the best photos of the royals horse riding through the years.

RELATED: The Queen to spend extra time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Queen has ridden horses since she was a young girl and her daughter, Princess Anne, went on to become an accomplished equestrian, becoming the first royal to compete in the Olympics in 1976. Mother and daughter are pictured enjoying a sunlit ride on the Sandringham estate in 1979.

Loading the player...
2/10

WATCH: Harry and Meghan spend time with horses in Morocco in February 2019

Royals who love horse riding: 9 of the sweetest photos
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

The monarch's grandchildren have followed in her footsteps with Princess Eugenie, then aged ten, confidently riding a horse with mum, Sarah, Duchess of York by her side.

MORE: Royal children's favourite hobbies revealed: George, Charlotte, Mia and more

Keep clicking for more photos...

Royals who love horse riding: 9 of the sweetest photos
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10
Royals who love horse riding: 9 of the sweetest photos
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

How cute is this image of Prince William on his pony at Highgrove House with mum Princess Diana leading the way, in 1986? Both he and brother, Prince Harry, began playing polo from a young age like their father, Prince Charles, and grandfather, Prince Philip

MORE: 15 fabulous photos of royals having fun at the polo

Royals who love horse riding: 9 of the sweetest photos
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

Just like her mother Princess Anne, Zara Tindall competed in the London 2012 Olympics, where she won a silver medal as part of Great Britain's eventing team. Zara's cousins, William, Harry, Beatrice, Eugenie and William's wife Kate cheered her on from the crowd in Greenwich.

MORE: When royals get caught up in the Olympic spirit - see 11 incredible photos

Royals who love horse riding: 9 of the sweetest photos
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

Prince Harry enjoyed a horse ride around Buckingham Palace in 1990, after Trooping the Colour, the official ceremony to mark the Queen's birthday.

Royals who love horse riding: 9 of the sweetest photos
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

Prince Edward and his daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, took part in a pageant to mark the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations at Windsor in 2016. Just like her grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, Lady Louise is a talented carriage driver.

Royals who love horse riding: 9 of the sweetest photos
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Prince Philip is pictured on his horse ready to compete in a polo match, in 1955.

Royals who love horse riding: 9 of the sweetest photos
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's children, Lord Frederick Windsor and Lady Gabriella Windsor, enjoy a pony trek in the grounds of their country home Nether Lypiatt Manor, in 1984. 

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.