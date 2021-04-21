﻿
Prince William and Kate Middleton make first public appearance since Prince Philip's funeral

The Cambridges paid tribute to the Duke

Danielle Stacey
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for their first joint public engagement following the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

And it was a fitting outing, as Prince William and Kate visited 282 (East Ham) Squadron, Air Training Corps in East London to hear more about how the Air Cadets support young people to develop life skills.

Prince Philip served as Air Commodore-in-Chief of the Air Training Corps for 63 years, and in 2015, he passed the military patronage to Kate, who became Honorary Air Commandant.

Photo: © Getty Images
WATCH: Kate sits in a flight simulator during an Air Training Corps visit

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge pictured with the Duke of Edinburgh in 2015, when she took over the role as Honorary Air Commandant.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her aerial skills in a flight simulator as her husband was left holding her handbag.

William, who learnt to fly with the RAF and piloted the service's search and rescue helicopters, watched as Kate took the controls of the light aircraft simulator during the visit. 

Photo: © Getty Images
As a mark of respect, William donned a dark suit, while wife Kate wore a black military-style coat.

A mourning period of two weeks is currently being observed by the royal family following the Duke's death at the age of 99 on 9 April. 

Photo: © Getty Images
During the visit to 282 Squadron, William and Kate met cadets taking part in  field craft exercises and leadership tasks, before speaking to a number of the young  people who are preparing for their Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

Each year, the Air Cadets receives approximately 3,000 Duke of Edinburgh Awards across the scheme's Bronze, Silver and Gold levels, amounting to over 193,000 Awards since the  programme began in 1956.  

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess also heard more about the Air Cadets’ Pre-Duke of  Edinburgh's Award 'Blue Badge' scheme which is aimed at cadets aged 12-14 years old, and allows them to begin to develop their skills and engage in activities before  they are of age to take part in the Bronze, Silver and Gold levels.  

