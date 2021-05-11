﻿
The Queen returns to London for State Opening of Parliament - all the photos

The monarch was joined by Prince Charles and Camilla

Danielle Stacey
The Queen has carried out her first in-person engagement since the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, on 9 April. 

The monarch, 95, returned to London from Windsor Castle to attend the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster on Tuesday.

Heartbreaking detail from Queen's appearance at Parliament following Prince Philip's death

The Queen arrives at the State Opening of Parliament 2021

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall accompanied the Queen to the event, but there were no carriages, and instead Her Majesty travelled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster in a Range Rover.

Charles has been by his mother's side for the last three state openings – in December 2019, October 2019 and in June 2017. He stepped in for his father Prince Philip in 2017 after the Duke fell ill with an infection, two months before he retired from public duties.

The monarch donned a day dress and hat, instead of full ceremonial regalia. 

Traditionally the Queen would wear the long crimson velvet Robe of State and the Imperial State Crown, but because of the pandemic, the pomp and ceremony has been reduced in 2021 to prevent any spread of coronavirus. 

She last wore the crown, which is made of more than 3,000 gemstones and weighs two pounds and 13 ounces, for the 2016 state opening.

