The Duchess of Cornwall shows support for the Queen with poignant outfit detail Prince Charles' wife looked beautiful in her formal outfit

On Tuesday, the Queen carried out her first in-person engagement since the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, on 9 April.

The monarch, 95, attended the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster and was supported by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Camilla looked beautiful in her outfit which consisted of a cream dress and coat, and coordinating cream hat with a ribbon around the rim. She finished off the elegant look with her favourite pointed toe Chanel pumps.

We also noticed the royal added the Queen Mother's Rock Crystal Brooch, borrowed from Her Majesty. This is a wonderful show of support for her mother-in-law on this special day, representing the memory of the Queen's beloved mother.

The beautiful brooch is a stunning piece; the back of it is transparent, so it takes on the colour of whatever one is wearing.

Duchess Camilla looked beautiful in her white dress, coat and Chanel pumps

During the Covid-secure event, the Queen was wearing an Angela Kelly outfit - her grey jacquard coat with lemon flowers and grey and yellow silk dress also had a matching hat.

The Queen wore an outfit by Angela Kelly

She also added the Aquamarine Clip Brooches, a sentimental gift from her parents. She memorably wore them in 2020 when she marked VE Day, with a moving speech from Windsor Castle, during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Normally, the Queen would wear the long crimson velvet Robe of State and the Imperial State Crown, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the pomp and ceremony of the 2021 event have been reduced in line with government guidance.

She last wore the crown, which is made of more than 3,000 gemstones and weighs two pounds and 13 ounces, for the 2016 state opening.