20 incredible photos of the royals enjoying their summer holiday at Balmoral

The Queen is currently enjoying the summer months in Scotland at one of her favourite residences, Balmoral Castle. It will no doubt be a poignant time for the monarch after the passing of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in April 2021.
It's been a royal tradition for a number of decades for the royal family to spend the holidays there since Queen Victoria acquired the estate, and Her Majesty has followed suit, visiting as a young princess, a young mother and then as monarch.
In previous years, many other members of the royal family have accompanied the Queen and Prince Philip at the Scottish estate throughout the summer.
Located in Royal Deeside in Aberdeenshire, the royals have enjoyed fishing, long country walks, and the beautiful mountainous views it has to offer.
Along the way, many fascinating and insightful photographs have been taken on the grounds of the estate of the Queen and her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and, of course, her beloved corgis. Take a look through the gallery to see some of the best photos from the Scottish residence…
The Queen and her corgis
The Queen's beloved corgis are by her side for almost every visit to Balmoral and this trip in 1974 was no different. Here, the monarch's caring nature is shown as she gathers the corgis together after disembarking the plane at Aberdeen airport ahead of her holiday in Balmoral.
MORE: 20 of Prince Philip's sweetest family moments with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren