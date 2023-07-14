Will Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie join the annual royal tradition this summer?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in California with their children

King Charles will reportedly follow the late Queen Elizabeth II's tradition of hosting extended members of his family at his Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, this summer.

Guests are likely to include the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and the Duke of York.

Could the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also join Charles in Scotland with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, this summer?

While relations between Harry and his father, and brother William, are still said to be strained, the Duke was among the guests at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation in May.

The Duchess did not join her husband at the ceremony, as it coincided with Archie's fourth birthday. Harry returned to California almost immediately after the coronation to fly back for his son's special day.

While Harry and Meghan reportedly enjoyed some time with the Queen at Balmoral shortly after their royal wedding in 2018, it's not known whether Archie, four, and two-year-old Lilibet have ever visited.

The couple were adjusting to life as new parents in the summer of 2019 and reportedly did not take newborn Archie to Scotland. Harry was also the guest of honour at the Rugby League Challenge Cup Final over the August Bank Holiday weekend that year.

© Getty The late Queen loved her summer retreat at Balmoral Castle

© Getty Charles, Harry and William holidaying in Balmoral in 1997

The Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in March 2020 and moved to the US to carve out a new life. Travel to and from the UK was then restricted for many months due to the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Harry attended his late grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in Windsor in April 2021, but Meghan was unable to join him as she was heavily pregnant with daughter Lilibet at the time. The little girl arrived on 4 June 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Lilibet visited the UK for the first time with her parents and big brother, Archie, in June 2021, when the Sussexes joined the royals to celebrate the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The trip coincided with Lilibet's first birthday and Harry and Meghan threw their daughter a tea party at their former Windsor abode, Frogmore Cottage.

© Netflix Lilibet visited the UK for the first time last year for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Duke and Duchess then returned to the UK without their children last September to attend the One Young World Summit in Manchester. But their trip was extended following the passing of Harry's grandmother the Queen, who was staying at Balmoral at the time of her death.

Buckingham Palace is yet to confirm King Charles and Queen Camilla's summer plans, but there's every possibility that they could extend an invitation to the Sussexes to join them at Balmoral.

A royal reunion could also be on the cards later this year when Charles celebrates his 75th birthday in November.