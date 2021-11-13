The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the royals to attend the Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening.
Joining them at the special event were the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, as well as the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.
While the Queen was absent from this year's event, the monarch's cousins were also in attendance, including the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.
Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier this week that Her Majesty will attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London.
Take a look at the best photos from the special night…