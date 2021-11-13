﻿
8 Photos | Back to story

Duchesses Kate and Camilla reunite with Countess Sophie at the Festival of Remembrance - best photos

The Queen missed this year's special event

Duchesses Kate and Camilla reunite with Countess Sophie at the Festival of Remembrance - best photos
You're reading

Duchesses Kate and Camilla reunite with Countess Sophie at the Festival of Remembrance - best photos

1/8
Next

Duchesses Kate and Camilla reunite with Countess Sophie at the Festival of Remembrance - best photos
Rebecca Lewis
Duchesses Kate and Camilla reunite with Countess Sophie at the Festival of Remembrance - best photos
1/8

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the royals to attend the Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening.

Joining them at the special event were the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, as well as the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

While the Queen was absent from this year's event, the monarch's cousins were also in attendance, including the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier this week that Her Majesty will attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London.

Take a look at the best photos from the special night…

Duchesses Kate and Camilla reunite with Countess Sophie at the Festival of Remembrance - best photos
2/8

Prince William looked smart in a suit for the occasion, while the Duchess donned a Eponine London dress, which features decorative buttons and was paired with a bejewelled red poppy.

Duchesses Kate and Camilla reunite with Countess Sophie at the Festival of Remembrance - best photos
3/8

The mum-of-three first wore the dress in 2020 at a Dear Evan Hansen performance.

Kate also wore two pieces of jewllery that once belonged to Princess Diana - the Collingwood Pearl Earrings and the Three Strand Pearl Bracelet. 

Duchesses Kate and Camilla reunite with Countess Sophie at the Festival of Remembrance - best photos
4/8

Prince Edward and Sophie were dressed appropriately for the sombre occasion, with both in black outfits.

Sophie wore a stylish Max Mara Elegante Laringe dress which features a silk collar and fringe detailing.

Duchesses Kate and Camilla reunite with Countess Sophie at the Festival of Remembrance - best photos
5/8

Prince Charles and Camilla arrived together, with the future King in a blue pinstripe suit andwearing military medals, while the Duchess wore a black shift dress with a string of pearls, and a red poppy.

Duchesses Kate and Camilla reunite with Countess Sophie at the Festival of Remembrance - best photos
6/8

The Festival honours the Armed Forces community for their service and sacrifice in defending our freedoms and way of life and commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts.

Duchesses Kate and Camilla reunite with Countess Sophie at the Festival of Remembrance - best photos
7/8

This year's event marks the centenary of the Royal British Legion and reflects on the different ways the charity has supported the Armed Forces community. The Festival will also commemorate 100 years of the poppy as the symbol of remembrance.

Duchesses Kate and Camilla reunite with Countess Sophie at the Festival of Remembrance - best photos
8/8

The 30th anniversary of Operation Granby, the largest deployment of UK Forces since the Second World War, will be remembered, and the programme will pay tribute to currently serving members of the Armed Forces who were deployed to Afghanistan as part of Operation Pitting.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

﻿
You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back