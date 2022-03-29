Kate Middleton's top 30 royal tour style moments

You might like...
-
14 times the royals posed in front of world landmarks: Kate Middleton, Duchess Camilla & more
-
11 times Holly Willoughby gave us summer swimsuit inspiration
Holly Willoughby knows how to spark envy with her gorgeous sun-drenched holiday snaps. Across the years, the ITV star has shared some stunning...
-
The real reason Kate Middleton loves wearing green - a colour expert reveals all
-
9 of Kate Middleton's most gorgeous St Patrick's Day looks
-
12 stylish dog accessories for your fashionable pup
We all love a designer deal. From Prada to Moschino, there are an array of brands that boast accessories that are simply to die for. But did you know...