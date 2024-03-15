Kate Garraway discusses Marks & Spencer's new £15 bum lift pants - I've seen them up close and I have some thoughts

If you switched over to Good Morning Britain on Friday morning and just happened to see Kate Garraway in a pair of big Bridget Jones-style pants, your eyes weren't playing tricks on you.

The morning TV presenter was trying on a pair of bum-enhancing pants during a debate about the new Marks & Spencer bum-enhancing shorts that are creating a real buzz right now.

The 56-year-old, who looked fabulous in her turquoise suit on Friday's show, decided to see what all the fuss was about over the new M&S knickers.

© Shutterstock Kate Garraway trying on M&S' new shapewear on Good Morning Britain

In case you've missed the news - M&S has announced it'll be launching a pair of knickers with built-in padding to give your bum a little extra oomph. If you feel like your bum could do with a little lift and sculpt, the pants will come to the rescue.

After the debate over the pants, Kate said they were "extremely comfy".

Marks & Spencer's bum lift pants - what do they do?

Think of them as a padded bra, but for your butt. The curve enhancing shapewear won't launch in stores until May. Soozie Hebkinson, head of lingerie design at M&S said: "We've been doing for bums what we've done for boobs for years."

Let's face it, what would we do without M&S and its trusty underwear department? The retailer sells 45 bras every minute and with this new launch, I'm expecting huge numbers will be flocking to try out the new BBS - bum-boosting shorts. M&S isn't the first to stock a pair of solution pants like this; Skims offers padded pants, as does the shapewear brand Spanx.

My thoughts

I've seen them up close and personal at a recent press viewing and well, these aren't messing around. If I wanted a Kim Kardashian-style bum, I might just get one with these - no squats needed. As someone who is lacking shape and definition in that department, I know these will add some lift and contour for when I need it. For example, if I buy a body-skimming satin dress or a pair of slim-fit trousers.

I asked my friend, fashion stylist Antonia Krasowski for her views on the new pants from M&S, and she said: "From a personal point, I have no need as I've got junk in my trunk but if it stops people having dangerous surgery then I'm all for a little padding in your pants."

And she has a point, in recent years Brazilian butt lift surgeries have become popular worldwide, and not only are they dangerous, they're expensive, costing well over £7000.

I love that the M&S bum lift pants are only £15, which is less of an investment as some of the other pricier pants on the market.

The Spanx Suit Your Fancy Butt Enhancer shaping shorts can be worn with or without pads and they are graded by size for a natural look. £78 AT ASOS

Made from sculpting compression stretch fabric, the SKIMS pair has gumming to keep the elasticated, high-rise waistband in place.

£58 AT SKIMS VIA NETAPORTER

The super-high waist shorts feature an innovative booty sling that gives your assets a lift. There's even a "bathroom friendly open gusset".

£49 AT FABLETICS

Will you be shopping for M&S' new bum lift shorts when they drop in stores?