Kate Garraway discusses Marks & Spencer's new £15 bum lift pants - I've seen them up close and I have some thoughts

If you switched over to Good Morning Britain on Friday morning and just happened to see Kate Garraway in a pair of big Bridget Jones-style pants, your eyes weren't playing tricks on you.
The morning TV presenter was trying on a pair of bum-enhancing pants during a debate about the new Marks & Spencer bum-enhancing shorts that are creating a real buzz right now.
The 56-year-old, who looked fabulous in her turquoise suit on Friday's show, decided to see what all the fuss was about over the new M&S knickers.
In case you've missed the news - M&S has announced it'll be launching a pair of knickers with built-in padding to give your bum a little extra oomph. If you feel like your bum could do with a little lift and sculpt, the pants will come to the rescue.
After the debate over the pants, Kate said they were "extremely comfy".
Marks & Spencer's bum lift pants - what do they do?
Think of them as a padded bra, but for your butt. The curve enhancing shapewear won't launch in stores until May. Soozie Hebkinson, head of lingerie design at M&S said: "We've been doing for bums what we've done for boobs for years."
Let's face it, what would we do without M&S and its trusty underwear department? The retailer sells 45 bras every minute and with this new launch, I'm expecting huge numbers will be flocking to try out the new BBS - bum-boosting shorts. M&S isn't the first to stock a pair of solution pants like this; Skims offers padded pants, as does the shapewear brand Spanx.
My thoughts
I've seen them up close and personal at a recent press viewing and well, these aren't messing around. If I wanted a Kim Kardashian-style bum, I might just get one with these - no squats needed. As someone who is lacking shape and definition in that department, I know these will add some lift and contour for when I need it. For example, if I buy a body-skimming satin dress or a pair of slim-fit trousers.
I asked my friend, fashion stylist Antonia Krasowski for her views on the new pants from M&S, and she said: "From a personal point, I have no need as I've got junk in my trunk but if it stops people having dangerous surgery then I'm all for a little padding in your pants."
And she has a point, in recent years Brazilian butt lift surgeries have become popular worldwide, and not only are they dangerous, they're expensive, costing well over £7000.
I love that the M&S bum lift pants are only £15, which is less of an investment as some of the other pricier pants on the market.
Will you be shopping for M&S' new bum lift shorts when they drop in stores?