Shoppers 'highly recommend' this expandable garden hose - and it's 53% off

Summer is so close I can taste it. I know the hot weather is just around the corner, not because I’m looking at the weather forecast - but because Amazon has started slashing the prices of those garden essentials that you need to have in the shed to keep your outside areas in tip-top condition.

True story: I shop Amazon for a living, so I always have one eye on the deals section. This one really jumped off the page so I just had to share - I think you’ll be more than interested if you have any sort of outside area, be it a garden or terrace with plants that need watering.

The online shopping giant has massively discounted their number one bestselling expandable garden hose and the reviews are absolutely stunning. (More on that later) You can currently get the Babadu 100ft Expandable Garden Hose for £19.45 instead of £40.99 which is a 53% saving.

Why do you need a flexible garden hose in your life? "I have tried a lot of garden hoses but a flexible hose is hands-down the best pick if you're looking for something that's efficient and space-saving," says the HELLO! Shopping Team's home expert Karen Silas.

"Mine was a game-changer after using heavy, cumbersome rubber hoses that were always such a pain to put away every time I used them. It really used to drive me nuts! The flexible hose stretches out as it fills with water but then instantly collapses back to being soft, compact and lightweight, so you can easily put it away - just wind it up around the convenient metal hook that comes with it. It's a no-brainer."

The Amazon hose is made of durable latex and polyester webbing and can expand up to three times its original size - taking it up to 100ft. The price is undeniably great, but is it worth snapping one up? Let’s have a closer look at the features and what Amazon shoppers are saying about it….

© Amazon The hose has seven different settings

Babadu 100ft Expandable Garden Hose features:

Length: 100ft when expanded

Weight: 1.03 kg

1.03 kg Number of settings: 7 - shower, flat, centre, cone, full, mist, jet - making it suitable for a myriad of uses including gardening, watering plants, washing the patio/car/ windows etc

7 - shower, flat, centre, cone, full, mist, jet - making it suitable for a myriad of uses including gardening, watering plants, washing the patio/car/ windows etc Comfort grips & low resistant trigger: Makes it suitable to use comfortably for long periods of time and great for people with weak hands or anyone suffering from arthritis

Maximum pressure: 6 Bars

: 6 Bars Comes with a storage bag and wall holder: So you can stash it away easily

So you can stash it away easily Multiple connector fittings: Comes with ½ inch and ¾ inch tap adaptors making it suitable for most taps

© Amazon So many shoppers said the hose was lightweight and very easy to use

What are Amazon shoppers saying about the hose?

The hose is popular with verified Amazon reviewers, who have rated it positively for being good value for money, good quality and being easy to use. It has 7,100 positive ratings and an impressive 60% five-star rating.

Words that keep being repeated in the write-up include “fabulous” “highly recommend” and “great”... one shopper even goes as far to dub it “fandabbydozie”.

Says one happy shopper: “I can water the entire back garden and wash my car at the front of the house. It stores nice and tidily and is aesthetically pleasing to look at. It’s also very light.“The spray is powerful… Highly recommend. You will not be disappointed and the price is the icing on the cake.

Another reviewer says: “Great hose, it’s lightweight and stores neatly in the garden. The water flow is great and the different settings are really helpful, from watering the patio with the strong pressure to the gentle spray for the flowers.

“I am really pleased I bought this to replace my heavy old plastic hose which was a nightmare and rolled up every time I used it. This hose is so easy to use that I am now using it daily to wash down the patio.”

Several shoppers remarked on how lightweight the hose is, and how gentle on the hands it is. “I have arthritis, and have found all other hoses difficult to use because they are too heavy and awkward,” explains one reviewer. “This one is really light and easy to move around the garden. The dial on the handle allows several different water flows, which increases the uses to which the hose can be put. It is also extremely easy to wind up and put away. Highly recommended.”

Were there any complaints? A few garden fans found that when they disconnected it at the end of a watering session, all the water came gushing out, catching them by surprise. One shopper had this handy tip: “Turn off the tap before you finish whatever job you're doing then use the pressure in the hose to drain the excess.”

They added: To be honest it's a bit tricky the first time but I'm still giving it 5* because it does exactly what it says, and it's very competitively priced.

Some shoppers did also cast doubt on the hose reaching 100ft, saying it felt more like 75ft-80ft so bear that in mind if you’re needing it to reach an area that’s a long way from your water source.