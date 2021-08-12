34 uni essentials to shop this September

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Returning to university this September or starting for the very first time? You probably already have an extensive shopping list of all the things you need, so let us help you out with these uni must-haves from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis, M&S and Urban Outfitters.

From stationery to practical kitchen appliances to the little things that make your house a home, read on for everything to shop this September, with lots of limited-time discounts...

DOKEHOM laundry basket bag, £11.99, Amazon

You'll need a laundry basket, and this one is big enough for at least a week's worth of washing (who has the time to do more than that?), plus it's collapsible for easy storage.

High Living duvet cover set, was £24.95 now £18.95, Amazon

A chic and cosy duvet set is a must, and this one is such a bargain. It feels super soft and luxurious.

Silent Night deep sleep pillows, £12.99, Amazon

Treat yourself to some new pillows, too. These ones from Silent Night are deeply filled and hypoallergenic.

Herringbone throw, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

Every uni room needs a throw and we love this one from M&S. It would go with pretty much any decor.

Finn simple table lamp, was £25 now £20, Marks & Spencer

They also have this gorgeous desk lamp that comes in pink or black.

Desk tidy, £12, John Lewis

Make the most of your desk space with this rose gold storage for all your stationery from John Lewis.

Moleskine 18-month weekly planner, was £20.99 now £11.96, Amazon

Start the new uni year with a fancy Moleskine diary. The best selling notebooks can take pride of place on your desk in a variety of colours from bright pink to ice green.

Blu Tack, 90p, Amazon

From photos to to-do lists, Blu Tack is a household staple for sticking everything somewhere you can see it.

Apple Airpods Pro, was £249 now £179, Amazon

From studying in halls to walking to class, we guarantee you'll be using these noise-cancelling Apple Airpods constantly. Get them on Amazon now with almost 30% off.

AstroAI mini fridge, was £51.99 now £29.99, Amazon

Keep any food and drink you don't want to go missing in this mini fridge - which currently has 40% off. Or just use it to store beauty products. A cold face mask goes a long way on a hangover.

Russell Hobbs 3-in-1 panini press, was £49.99 now £36.96, Amazon

You'll be everyone's favourite uni housemate for bringing this panini maker with you. The perfect pre and post night out snack.

Breville Toastie Maker, was £40.99 now £27.99, Amazon

Or go for this Breville Toastie maker with almost 50% off.

Tefal Aluminium frying pan set, £27.95, Amazon

A non-stick frying pan is a uni house essential and right now you can get two Tefals for less than £28. Snap them up quick.

Russell Hobbs digital microwave, was £119.99 now £67.97, Amazon

Lots of uni houses don't come with a microwave and they're a must-have when you're a student. Luckily, this one from Russell Hobbs has almost 50% off on Amazon.

SMHOUSE aluminum dish drying rack, £25.99, Amazon

It's the little things that will make your life easier at uni, like this rust-proof dish drying rack.

Breville Blend Active personal blender, was £29.99 now £19.99, Amazon

Smoothies are a super easy way to get your five-a-day while you're at uni. This Breville blender includes a container which you can take with you to lectures, and it's on sale with 30% off.

Thermos Stainless King Food Flask, was £23.99 now £20.66, Amazon

Or if you prefer a hot lunch, invest in a thermos flask. It's durable, easy to clean and will keep your food at the right temperature for up to 12 hours.

12 Piece Tribeca matte dinner set, £35.50, Marks & Spencer

M&S has this stylish 12-piece set of matte black and white tableware that's affordable and will see you through all three years.

Ceramic mugs, £12.50 each, Oliver Bonas

Oliver Bonas has a selection of gorgeous ceramic mugs with geometric patterns and gold hardware - you'll want them all.

Set of 4 rainbow wine glasses, £10.50, Marks & Spencer

Top tip? Choose plastic wine glasses so you don't have to worry about anyone smashing them.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 wireless speaker, was £89.99 now £84.99, Amazon

Waterproof and drop-proof, this portable speaker was made for a uni house. Plus, it has an impressive bassy sound.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera, £79, Urban Outfitters

Because the best way to decorate your uni house is with lots of polaroid party pictures.

Outdoor solar lights, was £18.99 now £10.41, Amazon

If your uni house has a garden, these solar-powered lights are perfect for parties or just sitting outside during the early autumn nights.

Criacr essential oil aromatherapy diffuser, was £18.99 now £14.44, Amazon

Feel instantly more at home with this essential oils diffuser. Ideal for when you want to relax in your uni room.

Vanilla Cupcake Yankee Candle, was £24.99 now £19.62, Amazon

Or how about a vanilla-scented Yankee Candle? It burns for up to 150 hours and would also make a great addition to your bathroom.

Rope bathroom drawers, £30, Matalan

When you have a shared bathroom, storage like this is a must-have. This one from Matalan is compact so it'll fit in even the smallest spaces.

ANYDAY light cotton bath towels, from £2, John Lewis

Of course, you'll want to start the year with some new fluffy towels.

Philips Azur steam iron, was £90 now £44.99, Amazon

Invest in a good iron now to see you through your uni years and beyond. This one from Philips has a huge 50% off and more than 3,000 five-star reviews.

Minky retractable duo reel washing line, was £18.99 now £16.99, Amazon

If your uni house doesn't have a washing line, take this retractable one with you. It'll save you a fortune on electricity bills.

First aid kit, £20, Boots

Hopefully you won't need to use it, but a first aid kit is an essential for every uni house.

De'Longhi fan heater, was £40.55 now £29.99, Amazon

Uni houses can be freezing. If your housemates don't mind, take this as a backup in case the heating just doesn't cut it.

Tower Extension Lead, £20.99, Amazon

With eight plug sockets and three USB ports, you'll never be left with low battery again.

Shorty locker in mustard, £116, Urban Outfitters

For a unique but very handy room storage idea, how about one of these lockers from Urban Outfitters? They come in a whole range of colours.

Noah's Box 60+ piece student starter kit, £195, Amazon

Want to make it really easy? You'll save a whole lot of money if you invest in this uni starter kit. From kitchen to bedroom necessities, it has everything you need in one bundle.

