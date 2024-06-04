Amazon has slashed the price of this top-rated Philips Shaver ahead of Father’s Day

Father’s Day is next weekend - how did that happen? Do you have Dad’s present sorted? Maybe you’re one of those organised people, in which case good on you… But, if you’re a last-minute Larry like me, you might be in need of a present idea, in which case - you’ve clicked on the right story my friend!

Since I shop Amazon for a living, I always have one eye on the shopping giant’s best deals - and I noticed their Amazon’s Choice shaver was massively reduced. You can currently get the Philips Shaver Series 5000 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver for a bargainous 57% off, making it £64.99 instead of £149.99. (US customers can get it for a 21% saving - at $72.30)

Trust me, that’s a good deal. I should know. And it’s something that falls into the category of “all men need one” so it’s a winner in the category of Father’s Day presents they’ll actually use.

What exactly are you getting for your money and what do verified Amazon reviewers think of the product? Let’s take a closer look...

Philips Shaver Series 5000 Wet and Dry Electric Shaver main features:

Battery life: 50 minutes

50 minutes Power source: Rechargeable battery

Rechargeable battery Weight: 300g

300g Warranty: 24 months

24 months Waterproof: Shave in both wet with gel or foam and dry

Shave in both wet with gel or foam and dry ComfortTech Blades: Self-sharpening blades with curved blade caps that gently cut hair just above skin level

Self-sharpening blades with curved blade caps that gently cut hair just above skin level Fully flexible heads that turn 360 degrees: To follow your facial contours for improved skin comfort

To follow your facial contours for improved skin comfort Comes with click-on beard trimmer attachment: for maintaining moustache and sideburns

for maintaining moustache and sideburns Open rinse head: can be rinsed with water for cleaning

can be rinsed with water for cleaning Travel pouch: To store shaver and precision trimmer attachment

© Philips The shaver comes with a clip-on trimmer for sideburns and moustache

What are Amazon shoppers saying about the shaver?

The shaver is an Amazon Choice product, which means it has been singled out by the retailer as being highly-rated, well priced and available to ship immediately. It has a decent 63% five-star rating and has over 2,400 positive reviews - and counting.

Verified shoppers give the shaver top marks for being comfortable to use, easy to clean and having a long-lasting battery. “Use mine daily and charge maybe every 2 weeks,” says one reviewer - and this seems to be the general consensus.

“I’ve got to say this is the best overall shaver I've had in aeons,” says another happy shopper. “Great 50/50 combination of wet and dry shaving. Feels smooth when shaving and is great value for money.”

Another reviewer dubbed it: “The best shaver I have owned in years.” High Praise indeed! They explained: “ I purchased a Rimington, then after that a Panasonic. Neither of them compares to the Philips. Shaving takes half the time, in the mornings. Charges quickly and easy to use.”

© Philips It features ComfortTech Blades which are self-sharpening and gently cut hair just above skin level

Reviews on whether it’s easy to hold, with some shoppers saying it was a bit awkward, others saying it was fine once they got used to it. The main issue was that some shoppers kept knocking the on/off switch while shaving at first, until they got used to where it was.

Some customers were disgruntled that it doesn’t come with a plastic cap to cover the blades, while others didn’t see this as a problem.

This reviewer had a top tip to share with potential buyers: “I registered it with Philips and got an extended warranty for 36 months for free!”

More shavers on sale at Amazon

If you're liking the idea of shaver as a Father's Day present, take note that this isn't the only brand offering discounts at Amazon ahead of the big day. If you have a bit more to spend, you can get the excellent Braun Series 9 PRO+ Electric Shaver for £269.99 - which is a saving of 55%. Alternatively, if you're after an absolute bargain, the Panasonic ES-RT37 Wet and Dry Rechargeable Electric 3-Blade Shaver is reduced to £33.89. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better price than that.