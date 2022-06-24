11 best beach towels to pack for your next holiday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Whether you are heading to the seaside, off on a staycation or venturing further afield a beach towel is essential.

While some resorts may provide you with a towel to while away the hours poolside, it is not always the case, and sometimes they are not quite long enough.

However, beach towels can be weighty, and take up a lot of space in your suitcase, hand luggage, and beach bag.

Thankfully, there are plenty of designs out there that tick all of those boxes.

From large beach towel designs, moisture-wicking and quick-drying essentials, to compact creations perfect for on the go, we have scoured the shelves high and low for the best beach towels you need to have on your radar.

John Lewis beach towel we love

We all know John Lewis stocks a variety of brands, including their own label too.

For those looking for something extra lightweight, absorbent and quick-drying, this Go Travel Beach towel is a must. Rest assured, this microfibre design is full size, which isn’t always the case when looking for a compact design, so we give this extra brownie points.

Go Travel 260 Beach Towel, £14.99, John Lewis

M&S beach towel we love

M&S has a vast array of bright and bold beach towels, but it is the Sand Resistant creations that have piqued our interest. After all, there is nothing worse than getting sand on your towel when at the beach for it to be embedded for weeks on end.

Not only is it sand resistant, but it is also made from absorbent cotton, and supersized so you can unwind in comfort.

Pure Cotton Sand Resistant Striped Beach Towel, £15, M&S

Very beach towel we love

Similar to John Lewis, Very stocks an array of brands in all departments, including beach towels.

The Catherine Lansfield Beach Towel is ideal for those looking for a larger design, as this has been listed as a beach sheet, which is longer than the usual beach towels which stop short at calf length.

Catherine Lansfield Rainbow Beach Towel, £19, Very

Sunnylife beach towel we love

For those looking to invest in their beach accessories, Sunnylife is the one to watch.

Sunnylife has a range of microfibre beach towels to shop, which are quick-drying, sweat and moisture-wicking to cool you down when sweating it out on the lounger. It is also pile free, which reduced sand collection.

SUNNYLIFE Face-print microfibre beach towel, was £55, now £44, Selfridges

Soho Home beach towel we love

For those who want a little slice of luxury, Soho Home has you covered.

Whether you have a membership to the members club or not, you can pretend and take the slogan stripe towel, which comes in a large 180 x 100cm size, wherever in the world you are holidaying.

House Pool Towel, £65, Soho Home

Net-A-Porter beach towel we love

We all love an extra large beach towel, but they are often hard to come by.

Loro Piana has created stunning holiday accessory, which measures 180cm x 145cm, so you can channel your inner starfish on the beach.

LORO PIANA The Suitcase fringed striped webbing-trimmed cotton-terry beach towel, £330, Net-A-Porter

Dock and Bay beach towel we love

Dock and Bay may be a firm favourite beach brand for many, but if it’s not on your radar, it should be.

The Quick Dry design is an original creation from the brand, and a bestseller, which is no surprise as it is lightweight, quick drying, and also compact enough to fit in the complimentary travel bag.

Dock & Bay Quick Dry Beach Towel, £24.99, Amazon

ASDA beach towel we love

ASDA is often the one-stop-shop for last-minute holiday buys; from SPF, to swimwear and beach coverups.

What we love about ASDA is you can snap up an absolute bargain, which is exactly what the two pack of beach towels is - as you technically only pay £3.25 per beach towel.

Coral & Aqua Beach Towel, £6.50, ASDA

Next beach towel we love

While some may be looking for lightweight designs, compact beach towels, or sand-resistant numbers, others may wish to have that extra personal touch.

Lipsy London has a variety of beach towel designs, which can be customised with your name or initials, so there will be no confusion when sunbathing poolside.

Personalised Lipsy Beach Towel Tropical Pattern, £26, Next

Amazon beach towel we love

The Fit-Flip Microfibre Towel has garnered over 18,000 reviews, with 88% of shoppers rating it four stars and above.

Not only is this design quick-drying, and soft to the touch, but it is also compact enough to take on the go, to the beach, to the gym, or for when you return from your vacation.

Fit-Flip Microfibre towel, £13.99, Amazon

Hush beach towel we love

Hammam towels are having a moment, and are often the choice for those who are on the lookout for a larger beach towel.

Not only is this lightweight, and soft, as it has been made from 100% cotton, but it is practical for solo travellers, families and group trips.

hush Palm Tree Hammam Towel, £32, John Lewis

