The best wellness breaks for a zen 2022

Taking some time out for self-care, and recharging your batteries is always a good idea all year round. For those who may be suffering from burnout after a hectic year, are looking to escape the cold, or just want to switch off from the screen and enjoy "me time", there are plenty of destinations in the UK, Europe and further afield to jet to.

While some may prefer a spa weekend with various wellness treatments and pampering sessions to fill your days, others may prefer to go off the radar and book into a cosy cottage, remote treehouse, or a yoga retreat. Wellness breaks can be booked for a day, overnight stay, a long weekend, or a week-long vacation, depending on your preferences.

We've scoured high and low to find you all the best wellness breaks to sit back and recharge your batteries.

Best wellness breaks

Jason Vale Juicy Oasis Retreat, Portugal

Jason Vale is famous for his healthy juice retreats and boasts a lengthy celebrity clientele, who book into his treatments for a healthy detox.

Whether you're looking to kickstart a healthier lifestyle, embark on a weight loss journey, or shake up your usual holiday break, Jason Vale has an array of retreats to select from.

At the centre of the retreats are three things – mind, body and spirit – and each retreat includes meditation, fitness, daily yoga, and swimming, as well as juicing.

Whispering Pine Lodge, Scotland

When planning a relaxing break most have the Lake District in mind, but go north a little more to Scotland to enjoy the scenery, but also relaxing treatments.

Whispering Pine Lodge boasts stunning views of Scotland’s landscapes; it's 17 miles from Fort William, which is the site of Ben Nevis, and views over Great Glen. Venture a little further and you can explore the Hebrides to be at one with nature, and lose yourself - but also your signal.

Cliffs of Moher Retreat, Ireland

Cliffs of Moher Retreat offers a wellness break to suit everyone's needs, and all year round.

From yoga sessions, hiking programmes, to all-around rest and relaxation bookings, you can tailor your stay to any duration, any specific need, all while enjoying the beautiful landscape in Country Clare.

Chewton Glen

Chewton Glen is the go-to destination for those looking for a staycation, a little taste of luxury, relaxation, and to totally switch off.

This resort has a whole host of packages; from numerous spa treatments to fitness classes, as well as a Digital Detox package for two nights so you don't get distracted by work emails, stressed by calls or messages, and just relax.

Mushroom Dome, California

California's Mushroom Dome has been recognised as one of Airbnb's best wellness destinations to book. Holiday goers can stay in the relaxed geodesic dome, which resembles a mushroom - hence the name - and look out, or explore over 10 acres of land surrounding them.

While some may enjoy exploring those 10 acres on a hike, others may prefer to stargaze at night to help them unwind.

Cinq Mondes Spa, Raffles The Palm, Dubai

If you're looking for mind and body rejuvenation, this is a one of a kind wellness destination. Looking out across a stunning 500m private beach of golden sand, fringed with pristine aquamarine waters, this resort offers a uniquely holistic hospitality experience that bridges the gap between tradition and vibrant 21st-century luxury.

The thoughtfully designed 3,000sq ft. Cinq Mondes Spa has an unparalleled approach to health, beauty and wellbeing. If you're looking to find balance, you can count on the expert hands of the practitioners and specialists of time-honoured practices such as Ayurveda and Shiatsu. Among the innovative and immersive treatments available is KO BI DO, a traditional form of Japanese massage combined with aesthetic care that delivers powerful anti-ageing results.

Located in the heart of the property, guests of Cinq Mondes' will have a choice of 23 treatment rooms, two private spa suites and a stunning indoor swimming pool to enjoy. Guests are also invited to explore the two majestic Hammams alongside the fully equipped gym and yoga studio.

Explorar Treehouses El Nido, Philippines

What could be more zen than having an entire island to yourself? To really switch off from the world, book yourself a long break to this exclusive private island, Brother Island, with only one hotel, which was designed in 1991, and can house up to 16 guests.

While away hours on the white sand beach soaking up the sunshine, go snorkelling in the coral reef or explore the jungle, to shake off the cobwebs and give you that new lease of life.

Bubble Suite 2 Campera Hotel Burbuja, Mexico

It seems the world and its wife is jetting off to Mexico in recent weeks, and giving us major FOMO. So for those who have the North American country on their bucket list, make sure you schedule a stay in this Bubble Suite.

This resort has been described as a "fancy version of glamping", which we are very much on board with. Not only can you sleep safely under the stars, and be at one with nature, but you also have that extra helping of luxury as it is situated in Mexico's wine country - it truly is an out of this world experience that will easily distract you from the monotony of your 9 to 5.

Bootshaus am Schillersee, Switzerland

For those who are looking for a calming atmosphere to immerse themselves in to escape the hustle and bustle of hectic city life, but do not want to be in the scorching heat, this is for you.

Situated by Lake Schiller, in the Mecklenburg forest, you can be at one with nature, which is said to be a natural relaxant. Sit by the shore, take a swim in the fresh water, enjoy a spot of fishing, cycling, and other activities, or simply unwind with a good book in hand, to feel the stresses fade away.

Six Senses Ibiza, Ibiza

The Six Senses Intercontinental chain has spanned across the globe, from the Maldives and Seychelles, Bali, Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia, to Portugal, Turkey and Spain - to name a few.

For those who are looking for a wellness break, but without the long haul flight, the Six Senses Ibiza may be for you, as it promises a very different experience than what the Balearic island is famous for. Situated in the secluded Xarraca Bay, holiday goers and zen-searchers, can book onto wellness programmes, enjoy treatments in the spa and wellness centre, explore the island or kick start a healthy living programme with the vast array of sporting activities on offer.

Suvretta House, Swiss Alps

A change of scenery is often what we need to shake us out of our "funk", and with the Engadine Valley, endless mountains, and large open spaces on your doorstep, this is the ideal destination all year round to enjoy every season to disconnect from your daily stresses.

While some may look to up their fitness with a ski break, hiking or sailing excursions, others can breathe in the fresh alpine air, or enjoy numerous treatments.

Revivo Wellness Resort, Bali

The title of the resort means "I'll live again", and for those searching for a new lease of life, or who want to feel alive, this is the wellness break to book.

Not only is Bali a top destination to explore, try new cuisines and learn about a new culture, but the scenery itself offers you a medley of city life, a beach break and remoteness in the jungle.

While the resort itself offers popular wellness and spa amenities, it also has a selection of wellness packages, holistic programmes, and coaching, including the Ancient Menopause Programme, which incorporates Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine to transform guests mentally, emotionally and physically.

CAYO Exclusive Resort & Spa, Greece

Greece, and the surrounding Greek islands, is often regarded as a popular destination for sun-seekers come the Spring and Summer months. But for those who need some time out to recoup, the CAYO Resort and Spa, which recently opened in 2021, should be at the top of your bucket list.

Recharge your batteries on the private lounge, on the beach, overlooking the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Spinalonga, or with rejuvenating spa treatments properties, some of which include the healing Cretan aloe vera moisturise.

Shanti Maurice Resort & Spa, Mauritius

For a wellness break that covers your every need, this five-star resort has you covered. Not only does the hotel's spa offer a variety of ancient holistic treatments with healing properties, but guests can book into classes to help them unwind; from yoga and fitness sessions to programmes centred on breathing techniques.

