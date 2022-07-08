This sand-repelling beach towel has over 672 five-star reviews – and it's on sale!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Need a new beach towel for the summer? Finding a towel that suits all your summer needs can be difficult, but fortunately, Amazon has the perfect towel – and right now it’s on sale!

This colourful towel from Windthome has over 10 eye-catching designs – allowing you to show off your personality with a towel that suits you. The microfiber fabric means that it’s extremely absorbent and the towel dries quickly, rapidly drying you and making sure you are always ready to go.

Winthome microfibre beach towel, was £24.99 now £21.24, Amazon

Best of all, with just a little shake your towel becomes completely sand-free, so you’ll never again have to worry about sand getting stuck in your towel.

The lightweight, compact Windthome towel comes in five sizes – making it ideal for travel, swimming, camping and the beach. You can get it now for 15% off on Amazon at only £21.24.

With over 672 five-star reviews, customers are clearly loving this product. One wrote: "They work wonderfully! So thin and lightweight too. The size is perfect for easily fitting in our bag for camping, and they even wrap fully around my tall frame."

The towel is available in ten different colourful designs

Another commented: "These are fab! Dry you off quickly, the towels dry quickly fold down really small. Perfect for travelling, the beach, or even just a trip to the swimming pool."

Other shoppers noted how lightweight and compact it is, saying: "These towels are a game-changer for travelling," and, "I won’t be travelling with ordinary big fat heavy towels ever again!"

Whatever you are doing this summer, you cannot go wrong with this versatile towel.

