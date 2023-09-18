Amazon Prime Big Deal Days confirmed - when is it and the best early deals

If you love a good deal - and come on, who doesn’t, especially when Christmas is less than 100 days away - you’ll definitely want to write this down… Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Day (which is essentially Prime Day 2) has been confirmed, and it’s shaping up to be a belter. Here’s everything you need to know…
What is Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days?
Like we said, it’s basically Prime Day 2023 version 2.0. It’s a 48-hour sales extravaganza offering discounts on hundreds of products from big brands like Sony, Shark, Ninja, Barbie and more. There’s expected to be an emphasis on giftable products, which will make this a great event for anyone looking to snap up some Christmas shopping bargains.
When is Prime Big Deal Days?
The Prime Big Deal Days event kicks off on 10 October and runs until 11 October.
Do I need an Amazon Prime Membership to shop on Prime Big Deal Days?
Yes, you do. You need to be an Amazon Prime Member to get access to the deals, though you don't necessarily need to pay. You can sign up to a 30-day free trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter. After the trial runs out it’s £8.99 a month.
Does Amazon always hold two Prime Days each year?
Actually, 2022 was the first time Amazon hosted two Prime Day-level events in one year — we had the regular Prime Day in July 2022 and then they followed this up with thier Prime Early Access Sale in October 2022. The online shopping giant is following suit in 2023 with Prime Day back on 11 July and 12 July, and the Prime Big Deal Days all set for October 10-11. We still don’t know if two Prime Days a year will be a permanent fixture, however.
What were the most sold items during Prime Day 2023?
Amazon reports that Home, Fashion, and Beauty were among the top-selling deal categories during Prime Day 2023. The Fire TV Stick, LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm, Apple AirPods, and Bissell Little Green Portable Deep Cleaner were among the top-selling deals.
Hello readers were also shopping the same categories. The most popular products were Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour Cream, Bedsure Satin Pillowcases, Zober velvet coat hangers and Phillips’ Sonicare Advance Whitening toothbrushes.
What are the best deals available now?
You can check out all the best deals on the Amazon deals hub home page right now, and we’ve rounded up our pick of the best deals to shop right now below.
How we chose the best deals
Personal experience: I’ve been shopping Amazon for a living for HELLO! Online for the past three years, so I know a good deal when I see one. I price check against multiple retailers and search high and low for the best discounts.
Trusted products: Where possible, we included products tried and tested by the HELLO! Online team - and we only recommend something if we love it.
Ratings: Where we couldn’t personally test the products ourselves, we focused on ratings from Amazon verified shoppers - only including sale items that had been consistently rated highly for quality and value for money. All of the products had a star rating of 4.5 out of 5 and above. For more information on how star ratings are calculated, please see below.
The best early Prime Big Deal Day offers to shop now
Bedsure satin pillows
The benefits of satin pillows are many. They are easy to clean, they reduce the formation of wrinkles, and are gentler on hair, because they reduce breakage, tangles, and frizz. Satin is also hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites, making it a good choice for people with allergies or sensitive skin. Snap up this set in the Amazon sale - they're available in practically every colour you could want, too!
Philips Sonicare Advanced Whitening Edition Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
An electric toothbrush is definitely one item you need to have in your life - they can remove more plaque and improve gum health than a manual toothbrush, reducing the risk of tooth decay and gum disease. This Phillips model claims to remove up to seven times more plaque than a manual, and it has a special stain-removing system for whiter teeth.
Zober Velvet Coat Hangers Pack of 50
Non-Slip Velvet Hangers are a must for fashion fans - they’re slimline, measuring just 6mm in width so you can fit almost double the number of clothes in your wardrobe. The slimline hangers’ velvet texture stops clothes from slipping off, plus the hangers also rotate 360 degrees to fit in any space, and they can hold up to 5kg each.
Our Senior Lifestyle Editor Karen Silas loves hers. “I switched to velvet hangers after moving into a new place with much less closet space - heavy and bulky wooden hangers are now banned in my wardrobe! The hangers are so slim that they save a ton of space and are perfect for hanging all of those pieces that have a tendency to slip off, like strappy tops and dresses. And you can buy these handy velvet hanger clips if you want to hang trousers or skirts, or hang pieces together. Plus they’re not too expensive, so it’s a win-win.”
Elemis Pro-Collagen Night Cream
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream
Stacey Solomon loves Elemis’ collagen cream – this is the revolutionary overnight version which has fancy drone peptide technology and Padina Pavonica algae to fight wrinkles and keep skin smooth and radiant. I’m a big fan of Elemis products, and though I haven’t tried this particular cream, it’s been well received at Amazon, with over 1.7k positive reviews and an impressive 4.7 five-star rating.
Echo Dot (5th Generation)
Echo Dot (5th Generation)
Echo Dots are one of those pieces of tech that you’ll honestly wonder how you lived without once you have one installed in your home. Take advantage of this deal and snap one up at a cut price in the Amazon sale. Our Senior Lifestyle Editor Karen Silas loves hers. She says: "I bought an Echo Dot on sale, then found it so useful I eventually went on to get one for every room - all on sale. At first, I just used them to set reminders and alarms, but now I use them for everything from updating my shopping list to listening to music (you can use Amazon music or connect to apps like Spotify) and having it warn me when it's going to rain. It's also easy to create routines, like starting your day with the device telling you what's in the news and on your calendar.
“If you've always wanted a smart home, get some smart light bulbs and plugs. I love being able to tell the device to turn the lights on or off in any room without having to go around flipping switches."
Ninja Air Fryer, 3.8 L
If you’ve been hiding under a rock for the past few years, you might have missed the air fryer revolution - but chances are you already know about the health benefits and energy-saving properties of these lean mean cooking machines. Ninja are hailed as among the best, and our Deputy Online Editor Sharnaz Shahid loves hers. I've been using the Ninja air fryer for the past three years, and it's something I use every single day, she says. “It takes far less time to cook with brilliant results - crispy food rather than a sloppy microwave version. It's really easy to use and simple to clean.”
Flash Powermop Floor Cleaner Starter Kit
So many celebrities swear by the Flash Powermop - Mrs Hinch and Ruth Langsford included - and if you want to follow their lead, now’s the time! In the Amazon deal you get everything you need to get you started, including the device, assembly instructions, ten absorbing pads and cleaning solution.
Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner [NZ801UK]
You’d be hard-pressed to find a better price for one of Mrs Hinch’s beloved vacuums than this! This Shark cleaner has anti-hair wrap technology and it transforms into a portable vacuum. It has over 5k glowing reviews on Amazon. Our Senior Lifestyle Editor Karen Silas loves hers. She says: "It's lightweight, you can separate the battery to charge it so you don't have to plug in the whole vacuum, it has amazing suction power on both wood floors and carpet, and I absolutely love the easy-to-detach handheld vacuum."
Apple 2021 iPad 64GB
Apple sales are few and far between, but there are some great deals up for grabs at Amazon this September. If you've always wanted an iPad, or if you need an upgrade, this is your chance. This is the 2021 model but it still holds up well, it has a great 10.2” Retina display, stereo speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life. It also works with the 1st generation Apple pencil.
Kärcher K 5 Compact High Pressure Washer
If you’re planning a home or garden spruce up – or if you want to get your messy car in order – this nifty little cleaning machine is a lifesaver. It’s another product Stacey Solomon swears by – and she uses it to clean everything!
Tower family-size air fryer
Tower Family Size Air Fryer
If you’ve yet to join the air fryer party, Tower’s family-size model is a great option. It cooks up to 30% faster thanks to its rapid air circulation and you can use little to no fat, making it a much healthier option. You also save up to 70% on your energy bill as it uses much less power than a conventional oven.
iPhone 14 (128 GB)
It’s very rare to see an iPhone 14 with a 18% discount, so if you’re wanting one, this price is excellent. This is the 128GB model and it comes in red, blue, midnight black, purple, starlight and yellow. I have the 12 Pro edition and I’m tempted by this offer just to be able to use the cinematic video function which the pre-13 models don’t have. It also has all-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback.