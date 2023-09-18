Amazon Prime Big Deal Days confirmed - when is it and the best early deals

If you love a good deal - and come on, who doesn’t, especially when Christmas is less than 100 days away - you’ll definitely want to write this down… Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Day (which is essentially Prime Day 2) has been confirmed, and it’s shaping up to be a belter. Here’s everything you need to know…

What is Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days?

Like we said, it’s basically Prime Day 2023 version 2.0. It’s a 48-hour sales extravaganza offering discounts on hundreds of products from big brands like Sony, Shark, Ninja, Barbie and more. There’s expected to be an emphasis on giftable products, which will make this a great event for anyone looking to snap up some Christmas shopping bargains.

When is Prime Big Deal Days?

The Prime Big Deal Days event kicks off on 10 October and runs until 11 October.

Amazon's second deal extravaganza of the year lands on 10 October and lasts 48 hours

Do I need an Amazon Prime Membership to shop on Prime Big Deal Days?

Yes, you do. You need to be an Amazon Prime Member to get access to the deals, though you don't necessarily need to pay. You can sign up to a 30-day free trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter. After the trial runs out it’s £8.99 a month.

Does Amazon always hold two Prime Days each year?

Actually, 2022 was the first time Amazon hosted two Prime Day-level events in one year — we had the regular Prime Day in July 2022 and then they followed this up with thier Prime Early Access Sale in October 2022. The online shopping giant is following suit in 2023 with Prime Day back on 11 July and 12 July, and the Prime Big Deal Days all set for October 10-11. We still don’t know if two Prime Days a year will be a permanent fixture, however.

What were the most sold items during Prime Day 2023?

Amazon reports that Home, Fashion, and Beauty were among the top-selling deal categories during Prime Day 2023. The Fire TV Stick, LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm, Apple AirPods, and Bissell Little Green Portable Deep Cleaner were among the top-selling deals.

Hello readers were also shopping the same categories. The most popular products were Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour Cream, Bedsure Satin Pillowcases, Zober velvet coat hangers and Phillips’ Sonicare Advance Whitening toothbrushes.

Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour cream was the top-selling product that HELLO! readers bought during Prime Day in July, and it's currently 30% off. Now's a great time to stock up. £19.49 (WAS £28) AT AMAZON

What are the best deals available now?

You can check out all the best deals on the Amazon deals hub home page right now, and we’ve rounded up our pick of the best deals to shop right now below.

How we chose the best deals

Personal experience: I’ve been shopping Amazon for a living for HELLO! Online for the past three years, so I know a good deal when I see one. I price check against multiple retailers and search high and low for the best discounts.

Trusted products: Where possible, we included products tried and tested by the HELLO! Online team - and we only recommend something if we love it.

Ratings: Where we couldn’t personally test the products ourselves, we focused on ratings from Amazon verified shoppers - only including sale items that had been consistently rated highly for quality and value for money. All of the products had a star rating of 4.5 out of 5 and above. For more information on how star ratings are calculated, please see below.

The best early Prime Big Deal Day offers to shop now