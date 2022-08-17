11 best gifts for new university students

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's almost time for the next university term to begin, and if you know a student that's about to fly the nest, why not treat them to a gift that will make the exciting new experience even better.

From student cookbooks to hangover care packages, shop our edit of the fun and handy gifts for uni students to kick off the new term.

Best gifts for university students

The Hungry Student Cookbook by Charlotte Pike, £9.16, Amazon

Written with students in mind, Charlotte Pike's cookbook is filled with over 150 easy and cheap recipes - so you can relax knowing they're not living only off microwave meals!

Personalised happiness stationery bundle, £39, NotOnTheHighStreet

Starting university can be a challenging period, so why not offer some words of encouragement with this happiness bundle. It's filled with all the stationery needed to get off to a productive start to the term, and it can be personalised for a special touch.

Easy care plant bundle, £45, Marks & Spencer

This plant bundle contains a succulent, a Sansevieria plant and a Ficus plant - all of which come in stylish ceramic pots. The plants require very little care, so they can liven up even the most forgetful plant lovers uni room.

Personalised notebook, £14.99, NotOnTheHighStreet

Treat a new student to their own personalised note book!

Hangover cure kit, from £3.47, Etsy

The hangovers are inevitable for new university students - but you can help them along with this novelty hangover kit. It comes with a hydration sachet, makeup remover, eye patches, mints and more.

Student Hacks by Dan Marshall, £3.99, Amazon

This genius book is filled with hacks for university students to make their experience that bit easier. From hangover tricks to revision tips, it's a handy manual to see new students on their way.

Trunk of Drunk 12 Greatest Drinking Games, £14.99, Amazon

Drinking games are a must for breaking the ice with your flatmates during Freshers week, and this set is filled with 12 of the best games to get the party going including Beer Pong, Never Have I Ever and Flip Cup.

Lazy frying pan, £30, MenKind

This handy frying pan is a must for all lazy students. It has five sections, so you can throw everything in at once for the quickest way to cook!

Electric heated blanket, £59.99, Lakeland

University accommodation can get chilly at times, so it's always a great idea to have an electric blanket on hand. It's super cost-efficient, has a digital control with six settings, and can switch off automatically after one or nine hours.

One Pound Meals by Miguel Barclay, £12.40, Amazon

Being a student often means living on very little spare money, more so now than ever. Miguel Barclay's One Pound Meals cookbook offers exactly what it says - fresh and fast meals that will cost you just £1 to make.

Photo clip string lights, £8.49, Amazon

Moving into university halls is the first experience of living away for most students, so it's important to make the accommodation feel like home. These LED string lights come with clips for hanging photos, making a cute decoration to display their favourite memories.

