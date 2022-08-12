The best anti-chafing shorts for women - introducing the pair with over 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon

The hot weather in the UK doesn’t look to be going anywhere just yet, and chafing thighs can be a nightmare in the heat. Thankfully, we may have found the solution for ridding the dreaded discomfort - and for under £20.

The anti-chafing shorts from Amazon sit comfortably under your clothes to prevent chafing, as well as acting as shapewear to smooth out lumps and bumps. Shoppers are snapping up the £19.99 briefs fast - so you’ll need to hurry.

3-Pack anti-chafing seamless shorts, £19.99, Amazon

Designed to stay put without rising when you move, the shorts are entirely seamless so you can wear under skirts, dresses and trousers. The set comes with three pairs in black, nude and white, with six sizes to choose from.

Made with a lightweight, stretchy feel, the shorts promise to ease discomfort without being too hot in the skin - so they’re comfortable to wear in even the warmest weather.

Shoppers can’t get enough of the shorts that have racked up over 3,000 five-star ratings and a long list of glowing reviews. One happy customer wrote: “The shorts are really soft and comfortable. They didn't roll up when I sat down or walked which is a huge plus. I got the multiple colour pack which is ideal for different outfits. I will be living in these during the summer!”

Another added: “These are so comfy that I wear them all day for work under dresses with no discomfort. In the current heatwave, they have been essential!! Awesome chub run shorts, definitely recommend.” A third wrote: “These are light enough that they are comfortable in the heat but thick enough to smooth out my lumps and bumps.”

Megababe thigh rescue, £8, Cult Beauty

Or if you're looking for a quick solution for chafing thighs while you're on the go, try the cult-favourite Megababe thigh rescue rub. Shoppers rave about this handy stick which can be rubbed straight onto your legs - but it's constantly going out of stock, so you'll need to snap it up fast!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.