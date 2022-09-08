The best matching jumpers for you and your dog - but be warned, you might make other dog owners jealous

Calling all doting dog parents! Thanks to an influx of adorable doggy jumpers from Etsy, Joules and Very, you and your pup can match in a cosy knit that's bound to get you both noticed on your morning walk.

While your dog might not appreciate being dressed up, these new jumpers are designed for warmth as much as fashion, and we think they'll love the cosiness - the only problem will be keeping them away from muddy puddles. Luckily, the owner versions are just as cool. From quirky Christmas versions to chic knits you'll wear whether you're with your pooch pal or not, these are the best matching dog and owner jumpers available to shop right now.

The best dog and owner matching jumpers for autumn and winter

Cable-knit jumper, £24.99, and matching dog jumper, £12.99, H&M

Purple flower matching owner dog jumper set, £79.99, Etsy

Matching pet owner sweatshirt set, £21.92, Etsy

BFF embroidered dog and human matching hoodies, £29.50, Etsy

Michelle Keegan heart print cardigan, £38, and matching dog jumper, £18, Very

Pink matching pet and owner hoodies, from £21.92, Etsy

Not forgetting Christmas jumpers for you and your pet

Fairisle unisex Christmas jumper, £40, and matching dog jumper, £20, Joules

Llama Christmas matching pet and owner set, from £32.23, Etsy

