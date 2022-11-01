The best Black Friday Apple deals 2022: From AirPods to iPhones, the Apple Watch & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Black Friday is set to fall on 25 November 2022, and there are plenty of incredible bargains and money-saving discounts just waiting to be unleashed this year.

Apple doesn't usually take part in Black Friday per se, but that doesn't mean that you can't get a record-low price on Apple products elsewhere.

Each year, Amazon, Currys, Very and John Lewis all drop their prices in strictly limited quantities on everything from AirPods to iPhones, the Apple Watch and even MacBooks.

Ahead of the big Black Friday sale, we've been shopping around for the best early Apple deals, and we've found some amazing ones!

Which Apple products have Black Friday deals?

Typically, it's most common to see Apple Black Friday deals on iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks and AirPods. You'll struggle to find a significant price drop on newer products, but there are better savings to be had on earlier models.

Best Apple deals for Black Friday 2022

Keep scrolling for the best Black Friday deals on Apple products below, from iPhones to Apple Watches.

Apple iPhone early Black Friday deals

Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) Starlight, was £749 NOW £724.99, Amazon

Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) Black, was £699 NOW £679, Amazon

AppleiPhone 13, 128Gb Starlight, was £779 NOW £749, Very

Apple AirPod early Black Friday deals

Apple AirPods (with wired charging case), was £139 NOW £129, Amazon

Apple MacBook early Black Friday deals

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop, was £999 NOW £878.98, Amazon

Apple MacBook Air, was £1,249 NOW £1,179, Currys

Apple MacBook Pro, was £234.50 NOW £198.50, Amazon

Apple MacBook Air, was £1,249 NOW £1,178, Currys

Apple Watch early Black Friday deals

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular, was £749 NOW £653.07, Amazon

