Singles' Day 2022: Treat yourself in the sales with the best deals and offer codes

Did you know that there's a day dedicated to celebrating the joys of single life? Yes, Singles' Day is a thing (it's about time!), and the Singles' Day 2022 sales on 11 November will help you celebrate and spoil the person you love and depend on most: YOU.

And we're giving you all the scoop on the early Singles' Day sales and the discounts launching on the big day.

What is Singles' Day?

The concept of Singles' Day first began with uni students in the 1990s in China as a way to celebrate bachelors with the date selected – 11 November or 11/11 – because of the fortuitous lineup of ones, representing singles. These days, though it has become one of the biggest shopping days of the year for single people to gift themselves with treats.

The day is becoming even more of a retail powerhouse as Singles' Day Sales become increasingly popular internationally both in the United States and the UK, where National Singles Day UK is celebrated on 11 March.

H&M

In the H&M sale, you'll find great buys for up to 50% off - dresses from £3 and jeans from £7!

Cape jacket, more colours, £22 (WAS £34.99), H&M

Some other aspects of Singles' Day other than shopping amazing deals include blind dates and singles parties.

Singles' Day is a special shopping holiday that has been a long time coming. Sex and the City fans will fondly remember the 2003 episode "A Woman's Right to Shoes", which starts with Carrie Bradshaw's designer heels going missing at a baby shower.

BODEN

Shop Princess Kate's favourite brand on Singles' Day and get 22% off with the offer code: E7K3

Velvet Midi Dress, £101.40 (WAS £130), Boden

The plot gets a girl-power plot twist, though, when Carrie announces she's marrying herself (and, that, just so you know, she's registered at Manolo Blahnik.)

It was a statement that resonated with scores of singletons who thoughtfully – and frequently – pick out wedding, engagement and baby shower gifts for BFFs, family members and coworkers but who, frankly, deserve to celebrate themselves once in a while.

Singles' Day 2022: Best deals to shop

From Carrie Bradshaw to Bridget Jones, Insecure's Issa Dee to Emily in Paris, we just can't get enough of powerful single girl icons. So if you're ready to shower yourself with gifts, we've put together a list of ALL the best deals to shop today in the Singles' Day sales so you can treat yourself or your single friends.

We've tracked down sales you can shop today at H&M, ASOS, Lookfantastic, royal favourites Kate Spade and Jigsaw, and more. So what are you waiting for?Check out the best sales and deals to shop on Singles' Day – and get ready to treat yourself!

ASOS

At ASOS, enter code EXTRALOVE at checkout to save an extra 20% off the marked-down prices of styles included in the ASOS sale until 8am GMT on 11 November 2022.

SHOP ASOS SALE

MARKS & SPENCER

Marks & Spencer doesn't have a dedicated Singles Day sale, but you can shop the current offers which are just as amazing, including jumpers 2 for £30 and homeware for up to 40% off.

SHOP M&S SALE

RIVER ISLAND

At River Island you'll find up to 30% off on all your favourite seasonal trends, from puffer coats to party dresses.

JOHN LEWIS

John Lewis' Black Friday offers overlap with Singles Day - so shop deals including bags for 20% off!

SHOP JOHN LEWIS SALE

STRATHBERRY

DUCHESS MEGHAN LOVES: East-West Mini Bag in Bottle Green, £386.75 (WAS £455), Strathberry

Meghan Markle's go-to handbag brand has 15% off sitewide through 11 November - including a rare discount on the three Strathberry bags in the Duchess of Sussex's collection.

MANGO

At Mango you'll find up to 50% off on everything from leather bags and boots to cosy knits.

LA MER

If there's a day to pamper yourself with La Mer, it's definitely Singles Day. Right now, enjoy a complimentary 4-piece mini regime along with a luxe velvet La Mer Pouch with a £220 purchase, just enter the code: GIFT22. You'll get an additional gift - a deluxe mini of Genaissance de la Mer The Serum Essence - with any eligible £300 purchase.

CROCS

Bayaband Clog, £34.99 (WAS £49.99), Crocs

Crocs are the most surprising footwear trend of 2022 - shop a pair for yourself right now for up to 40% off!

& OTHER STORIES

Whether you're looking for a blazer, jumper or new dress, you've got to see the deals at & Other Stories with on-trend looks and beauty at up to 50% off.

SHOP & OTHER STORIES SALE

LOVEHONEY

Sexual wellness brand Lovehoney will DEFINITELY spice up your Singles' Day with its NSFW special offers, including 50% erotic toy kits and lingerie.

GOOD AMERICAN

Khloe Kardashian's Good American has 20% off sitewide with the code: SAVE20. Be sure to check out the new 'Diamond Life' collection for some seasonal sparkle.

LEVI'S

A Singles' Day celebration with 22% off selected items PLUS AN ADDITION 10% OFF for members

LOOKFANTASTIC

Lookfantastic will have Singles' Day shoppers looking, well, fantastic! Save up to 30% on beauty brands plus get a free beauty gift if you spend £65+.

KATE SPADE

Spade backpack, £159 (WAS £350), Kate Spade

Pippa Middleton favourite Kate Spade has so many stylish bargains in the sale, including handbags at major discounts of up to 50% off.

CLARINS

Enjoy up to 31% added value when you spend £80 and get a gift worth up to £39 containing your personalised night care duo.

PRETTYLITTLETHING

PrettyLittleThing have a 20% off app exclusive, plus free delivery with offer code: FREENDD

FREE PEOPLE

Morrison Trench, £89.95 (WAS £248), Free People

SHOP FREE PEOPLE SALE

Treat yourself to something cool for your wardrobe from Free People, with sale prices starting at just £5.95.

SKINSTORE

Skinstore, the premium skincare retail site that is part of the Lookfantastic group, is celebrating Singles' Day and you've got to see the offers. Enjoy 25% off selected items with the offer code SINGLES.

FARFETCH

Singles Day has arrived! Get 22% off selected full-price items, no discount code needed.

CURRENTBODY

Braun Silk·expert Pro 5 IPL Hair Removal Device, £256 (WAS £599.99), CurrentBody

Save up to 65% off on award-winning beauty tech, from IPL hair removal devices to light therapy masks, and there are special savings on select brands. Use code: SDS11 for an extra £11 off orders over £150.

BOOHOO

Now's your chance to shop Boohoo fashion for even less!

MYTHERESA

Carrie Bradshaw herself couldn't resist the designer buys from £24 at luxury retailer MyTheresa.

BEAUTY BAY

Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Deluxe set, £43.40 (WAS £62), Beauty Bay

We LOVE a beauty bargain - and Beauty Bay has deals starting at just £2.

ESTEE LAUDER

Get The Ultimate Gift, with 7 full-size favourites worth £369, for just £75 when you spend £50+.

NAILS, INC

Ready for your festive season manicure? Shop Nails Inc bargains for up to 70% off!

SHEIN

The mega-fashion retailer has up to 80% off for Singles Day.

SHOP SHEIN SALE

OLIVER BONAS

It's difficult to not be tempted by the fun homeware and gifts (yes, for pets too!) in the sale at Oliver Bonas - get up to 50% off.

SHOP OLIVER BONAS SALE

LUISAVIAROMA

For more designer deals and discounts, Luisviaroma has great deals on top brands from Adidas to Prada. For Singles' Day you'll get 35% off with the discount code SD35.

JIGSAW

Did you know Princess Kate used to work at Jigsaw? Have a look at the great bargains at the royal-approved brand, including Duchess-worthy dresses for up to 50% off.

MONSOON

Score up to 50% off on knitwear, dresses, casual wear, outerwear, tops and party looks in the Monsoon mid-season sale.

COAST

You'll definitely have a Happy Singles' Day if you shop the fashion on sale at Coast. Get an EXTRA 10% off with the code: EXTRA.

HOLLAND & BARRETT

You'll also find great deals at wellness retailer Holland and Barrett - get 10% off £30 with the code: TAKE10.

