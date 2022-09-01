30+ best gift ideas for women this Christmas: Gorgeous gifts she'll love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're looking for the best gift ideas to impress the incredible woman in your life - or you're looking for a gift to treat yourself - we've done the hard work so you don't have to. From beauty products to fashion accessories, homeware pieces and the latest must-have jewellery, we've got all the best gifts for women. Whether you're after a thoughtful gift for your mum, sister, aunt, best friend, or the work wife in your life, get shopping for ideas now. Christmas isn't far away, so if you're trying to budget accordingly, scroll down for the gifts she'll love.

The best gift ideas for her...

Dior J'Adore Parfum D'Eau, £89, Dior Beauty

This is a special new launch for Dior - a relaunch of Dior’s first parfum with an innovative alcohol-free and water based floral patented formula that promises the intensity of an eau de parfum, but composed simply of water and flowers. Reinterpreting the iconic J’adore floral bouquet – this new scent is a burst of flowers featuring the full freshness of Neroli, while sunny notes of jasmine sambac meld with velvety notes of Chinese magnolia.

Diamond letter charm, £200, Mejuri

Mejuri is a go-to when it comes to chic, stylish gift for women. As we move closer to Christmas, we're looking to the keepsake gifts and these alphabet diamond charms will be treasured for years.

Mulberry Little Softie bag, £1,250, Mulberry

A little luxury goes a long way, like Mulberry's Little Softie bag.

The Replenishing Discovery Collection, £170, La Mer

Luxury skincare brand Crème de la Mer will never be an unwanted gift, trust us. You won't go wrong with this limited edition gift set.

Fallon cashmere blend scarf, £88, Reiss

Spun from a luxe cashmere blend, the Fallon scarf in camel is the final touch any outfit needs.

Champagne Bell, £32, The White Company

The White Company has smashed it out of the park with this luxe Champagne Bell.

Stackers medium-sized jewellery box, £28, John Lewis

Know a jewellery lover? She can keep her precious jewels safe and secure in this elegantly designed Travel Stackers Collection, luxuriously finished in a soft velvet lining.

Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour, 57 Rouge Feu, £26.35, John Lewis

When looking for gifts for women, you can't go wrong with a Chanel lipstick.

Veja Campo trainers, £140, & Other Stories

Veja trainers never go out of style - and the royals love them, too!

Angelic Necklace, £185, Swarovski

Twinkle twinkle! A lucky woman will feel like royalty in this beautiful tennis necklace.

Pat McGrath Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction Palette, £118, Selfridges

Pat McGrath has done it again with a new epic collection of eyeshadows in one dreamy new palette. You'll find smokey mattes, alluring astrals, molten metallics and a sextatic duochrome.

Louisse sheepskin slippers, £68, Just Sheepskin

Who wouldn't want to be gifted with a pair of luxury slippers? They are available in various colours, but we love the dove shade!

The Velvetiser, £99.95, Hotel Chocolat

This is the gift that keeps on giving.

Kylie Minogue Wines, £59, Harvey Nichols

A Kylie Wines gift box, need we say more?

Lovehoney Womanizer rechargeable pleasure toy, £99, Lovehoney

It's rose gold-toned and it's a hit with fans. This gift might not be one to open at big family gatherings though!

Saint Laurent pink envelope shoulder bag, £925, NET-A-PORTER

You can never go wrong with a designer bag! Saint Laurent's metallic pink bag features the house's iconic 'YSL' plaque in silver.

Our Place Mini Home Cook Duo, was £210, now £157, Our Place

Our Place has become the cooking brand du jour over the past couple of years, and now there are mini sizes and this duo set would make a fabulous gift. The Mini Perfect Pot and Mini Always Pan are a match made in kitchen heaven. From cooking up the perfect eggs to whipping up all manner of sauces to reheating soups and leftovers, this duo is mini, mighty, and multifunctional.

Christian Louboutin Loubirworld Miniatures Eau de Parfum set, £125, Selfridges

Featuring a trio of delectable eau de parfums that are effortlessly layered and easy to travel with, this set paints a picture of the maison's imaginative approach to olfactory delights. Of course, the glossy gift box is presented in the label's signature shade of red.

Spa Treatment In A Box, £80, Aromatherapy Associates

Aromatherapy Associates is a British institution and this gift box will go down a treat. Each product has been crafted with calming & muscle-soothing essential oils, including Frankincense, Camomile & Petitgrain, and Rosemary, Ginger & Black Pepper.

Cocktail Making Hamper, £45.50, M&S

This mixologist hamper has everything a budding cocktail-maker needs to create delicious drinks. In the smart gift box, they'll find a bottle of Madagascan vanilla espresso martini, a stainless steel cocktail shaker and two crystal glasses to enjoy their drinks in. Once they've mastered the martini, there's also a pocket book of cocktails with over 150 classic and contemporary recipes to try.

Piper-Heidsieck Cuvee Brut Champagne Lipstick Gift 75cl, £60, Moonpig

This isn't just any bottle of bubbly. The Piper-Heidsieck Cuvee Brut NV Champagne comes in a very glam lipstick container that she can keep long after she's enjoyed her last sip. If you're looking for a real showstopper of a gift, this is it!

Personalised jewellery case, £28, NotOnTheHighStreet

Perfect for your travel buddy who needs a jewellery case for on-the-go.

Face Gym Brightening Active Roller, £55, FaceGym

FaceGym knows a thing or two about lifting and contouring and brightening. And now the brand has launched Active Rollers – the world’s most advanced 2-in-1 skincare microneedling tool. Active Rollers combine manual rolling with crystallised actives to unlock skin confidence one roll at a time. Highly-potent active ingredients are crystallised to form 3,000 advanced dissolving microneedles which dissolve rapidly into the skin on contact, creating painless microchannels, for direct delivery of the ingredients into the epidermis. All it takes is a 10-minute workout to see and feel results. Just like a mini bootcamp for the skin.

Assouline Vital Voices, £45, NET-A-PORTER

Vital Voices, edited by Alyse Nelson and illustrated by Gayle Kabaker, documents the stories of 100 women who are using their power to make a difference. This hardcover book includes portraits of some of the world's most influential public figures, as well as first-person narratives that explore their activism, leadership and fight for equality. Discover the perspectives of everyone from Tarana Burke to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

simplehuman light up mirror, £199.95, John Lewis

If you know someone who really enjoys doing their makeup every day, the simplehuman mirror will be their new best friend. The LED lighting around the rim automatically lights up as your face approaches and the 'tru-lux' light system simulates natural sunlight so you can make sure your make-up is colour correct. But it also has a candlelight setting so you can check your look in lower lighting too.

Sol De Janeiro Brazillian Body Besties Set, £35, Space NK

Shopping for your bestie? The Sol de Janeiro LE Body Besties is a set of three trial-sized best-selling creams that nourish and hydrate skin. Crafted with high-performing Brazilian ingredients, this skincare set is perfect for brightening, firming and moisturising the skin.

Shady Housewives Bingo game, £19.99, Prezzybox

No words needed for this one: The gift for the ultimate RHOBH fan.

Killian Don't Be Shy Hair Mist, £48, Selfridges

Be the best smelling woman in the room with Killian's Don't Be Shy Hair Mist. It's new and it's oh so fancy!

Jo Loves A Fragrant Paintbush, £40, Cult Beauty

The next generation Fragrance Paintbrush by JO LOVES takes its innovative concept to the next level whilst putting the environment at the forefront. The on-the-go essential now has a refillable cartridge which carries the fragranced gel, delivering fragrance swiftly and efficiently with every pump. The gel formula holds the fragrance and dries in seconds, allowing users to apply and top up their favourite scents wherever they are - travelling, at work or on the go.

HELLO! Magazine Subscription, from £5.99, Subscription.co.uk

We know just the thing that will make your loved one's day - a subscription to HELLO! Magazine, which will be delivered straight to their door every week.

