Move over Nike! Nespresso just launched a new Tiffany Blue Vertuo Pop coffee machine 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Calling all coffee lovers! Nespresso has launched the Vertuo Pop - a machine which adds a burst of colour to any coffee corner, no matter how big or small. If your current coffee machine is letting the side down and you'd just love it to be bright and colourful, you will love this news.

Nespresso has launched six new colourways to give interior lovers the chance to add a style statement to their space, from classic Liquorice Black or Coconut White, to vibrant and playful Spicy Red, Mango Yellow, Aqua Mint or Pacific Blue.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop in Aqua Mint, £99, Nespresso

It's the Aqua Mint that has a real Tiffany & Co. blue vibe - it's not the same but maybe we just have the Nike x Tiffany & Co. collaboration on the brain. For those who have been keeping up with the viral fashion news, The Nike x Tiffany collaboration has been lighting up on social media with a collection that's due to launch soon.

The Instagram post that broke the Internet

Anyway, back to Nespresso. This new coffee machine is ideal if you're short on space - it's the brand's smallest and lowest costing machine for Vertuo to date. The compact style means the machine can easily fit into any kitchen or workspace no matter the size - perfect for first homes, office spaces or university.

The bold Nespresso Vertuo Pop colours available

Don't fret, the reduction in size does not come at a reduction in quality. The small yet mighty machine offers great versatility with four cup sizes available, Mug, Gran Lungo, Double Espresso or Espresso, perfect to pair with the Nespresso Aeroccino milk frother to recreate your favourite coffee recipes at home.

Vertuo Pop is £99 per machine (or £50 via subscription) and is now available online at nespresso.com.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.