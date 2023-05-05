Amazon's $34.99 King Charles memento is a must-have for royal coronation fans

Wondering where to buy a King Charles gift in the USA? We have what you need

King Charles III’s Coronation is a moment for the history books - and it’s not too late to commemorate the landmark day!

Royal fans have been snapping up all kinds of souvenirs to remember Prince William and Prince Harry’s dad’s May 6 ascension to the throne, from tote bags to teddy bears.

And if you’re in the US and on the hunt for your own memento - check out this King Charles cup and saucer set on Amazon.

A “cuppa” is a quintessentially British tradition and the $34.99 set is a right royal keepsake if we do say so ourselves!

It’s Amazon US’ #1 choice in Cup & Saucer Sets, and while it has just a few ratings so far, it has scored a perfect 5 stars. Crafted from fine china and featuring a gold-plated rim and the image of the new King, the cup and saucer set is designed to be used for either regular use to drink your tea (or coffee!) or to be saved and cherished on display. It comes in a gift box so you can get one for yourself or pass it along as a present.

More royal keepsakes on Amazon



Coronation pins © Amazon Coronation of Charles III buttons, set of 2 Amazon says: "The emblem pays tribute to The King’s love of the natural world, unifying the flora of the four nations of the United Kingdom; the rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland. Together, the flowers create the shape of St Edward’s Crown, with which His Majesty The King will be crowned during the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6th May."

$10.97 at Amazon

Crown Candle Holders © Amazon Crown Votive Candle Holders, Set of 6 Top review "Good quality. Absolutely lovely I am having a Coronation party and these are perfect. Really good looking."

$26.99 at Amazon

Keepsake Coronation plate © Amazon King Charles III Coronation Collectible Plate Top review "Highly recommended. Didn't know what to expect and hesitated to buy as there were no reviews but as I wanted a commemorative plate that included the coronation date I decided to risk it and I'm glad that I did. It's much more impressive than I expected and I'm tempted to buy another - maybe there are similar ones and this one is part of a collection."



$25 at Amazon

British flag table runner © Amazon Reversible UK / US flag table runner Top review "Incredible quality for the price. Really nice woven multiple layered double sided runner. Very nicely made. Actually impressive." $31.99 at Amazon

Queen Elizabeth II’s oldest son became King Charles III upon her death on September 8, 2022, but a monarch’s reign doesn’t become official until their coronation day.

So King Charles’s official coronation day is May 6 2023, with his wife crowned Queen Camilla.

Next in line are his son, Prince William and his wife Princess Kate, followed by their three children: future king Prince George and his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Take a coronation quiz!