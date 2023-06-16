Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Lopez is the ultimate glamour puss as she models new shoe line - and the prices will shock you
We're obsessed with JLo's latest Revolve drop

Jennifer Lopez Revolve
Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonLifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer

It was love at first sight for us when Jennifer Lopez launched her debut footwear collaboration with Revolve back in March. A collection of feathers, metallics and crystal embellishments, the multi-hyphenate star has now just released her third drop - and we’re not disappointed.

The summer-ready 18-piece collection is much of the same, but this time vibrant with a capital V. Think Barbiecore pink feather stilettos, bright orange strappy sandals and acid green crystalized platform heels.

Jennifer Lopez shoe collection
JLo wears the hot pink Sunset sandals

If you’re looking for a statement accessory this summer, you’ve found it. But there’s more than just dopamine-inducing shoes. You’ll find everything from chic bridal sandals, denim thigh-high boots and boho rattan slip-ons - no matter your style, there’s something we can guarantee you’ll love.

Sharing the new collection to Instagram, J-Lo posted a carousel of photos and kept her caption brief: "@JLoJenniferLopez x @Revolve drop".

Jlo green heels
Jennifer wears the Gabels platform heels

The singer and actress, 53, can be seen wearing an incredible printed cut-out detail midi dress with matching crystal-embellished heels in one picture, and head-to-toe pink with extreme fringing in another.

The new pieces are available to shop exclusively at Revolve now, and prices range from $139 to $200.

Keep scrolling to shop our faves.

It’s been a busy week for JLo, who just days ago donned a strapless red feather-trim high-low gown while promoting another venture, her Delola cocktail line.

Never one to shy away from a bold colour, the mum-of-two looked stunning completing her sleek ensemble with matching red strappy heels and adorned multiple rings. The finishing touches included gold earrings and flawless, glowing makeup.

Jennifer Lopez red dress
Jennifer looked incredible in a strapless red gown

In a post shared to Instagram, Jennifer held a glass containing her own cocktail creation. She captioned the image: "Brunch Time Feeling Bella Berry."

