Jennifer Lopez is the ultimate glamour puss as she models new shoe line - and the prices will shock you

It was love at first sight for us when Jennifer Lopez launched her debut footwear collaboration with Revolve back in March. A collection of feathers, metallics and crystal embellishments, the multi-hyphenate star has now just released her third drop - and we’re not disappointed.

The summer-ready 18-piece collection is much of the same, but this time vibrant with a capital V. Think Barbiecore pink feather stilettos, bright orange strappy sandals and acid green crystalized platform heels.

JLo wears the hot pink Sunset sandals

If you’re looking for a statement accessory this summer, you’ve found it. But there’s more than just dopamine-inducing shoes. You’ll find everything from chic bridal sandals, denim thigh-high boots and boho rattan slip-ons - no matter your style, there’s something we can guarantee you’ll love.

Sharing the new collection to Instagram, J-Lo posted a carousel of photos and kept her caption brief: "@JLoJenniferLopez x @Revolve drop".

Jennifer wears the Gabels platform heels

The singer and actress, 53, can be seen wearing an incredible printed cut-out detail midi dress with matching crystal-embellished heels in one picture, and head-to-toe pink with extreme fringing in another.

The new pieces are available to shop exclusively at Revolve now, and prices range from $139 to $200.

Keep scrolling to shop our faves.

It’s been a busy week for JLo, who just days ago donned a strapless red feather-trim high-low gown while promoting another venture, her Delola cocktail line.

Never one to shy away from a bold colour, the mum-of-two looked stunning completing her sleek ensemble with matching red strappy heels and adorned multiple rings. The finishing touches included gold earrings and flawless, glowing makeup.

Jennifer looked incredible in a strapless red gown

In a post shared to Instagram, Jennifer held a glass containing her own cocktail creation. She captioned the image: "Brunch Time Feeling Bella Berry."

