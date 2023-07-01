Ruth Langsford's genius shoe organiser is game-changer – and it's £20

The Loose Women star had fans rushing to John Lewis to pick up the 'brilliant' organiser

Ruth Langsford has revealed the John Lewis buy that she swears by for home organising – and it's genius.

The Loose Women panelist took to Instagram to share the "brilliant" shoe organiser that halves the amount of space needed when storing shoes, and it's going straight on our wishlist.

The Like-it Shoe Holder comes with six shoe stands, which allow shoes to be neatly placed on top of each other to maximise storage space. The £20 shoe organisers are still available to shop at John Lewis, but we don't expect them to stay in stock for long.

Ruth took to Instagram to share a video of her home organisation find, with the caption: "NOT AN AD! Just wanted to share these brilliant Like-it shoe organisers I found at John Lewis. Literally HALVES the space your shoes take up! £20 for a set of 6. I've had a lovely morning tidying my shoe cupboards and I've just ordered some more to do all my QVC wedge sandals tomorrow! I know… but organising makes me happy!"

Fans were just as impressed with the storage buy, and one follower commented: "Genius and SO needed." Another wrote: "Brilliant idea… just what I need."

Fellow ITV presenter Alison Hammond also hilariously chimed in, writing: "I'll be honest my shoes are on top of each other too, just not like this, more like a shoe pile."

Whilst we haven't tried the shoe organisers ourselves, it's safe to say that Ruth's John Lewis find is a smash hit with shoppers, with a 4.9 out of five-star rating and over one hundred five-star reviews.

The set comes with six shoe organisers

Whether you're about to move house or are in need of a wardrobe clear-out, snap up Ruth's game-changing organisers before they sell out.

