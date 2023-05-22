How to get Alexa in your car with this amazing new Amazon gadget

Alexa is definitely one of those gadgets that you can file under ‘didn’t know I needed it but can’t live without it’ - but did you know you can get it in your car?

You can make calls, choose music, and even put on your heating at home and check you locked your front door, just by asking. It really feels like the future is here now!

How do I get Amazon Alexa in my car?

How do you do it? You need to head to Amazon and snap up their new 2nd generation Echo Auto, which is priced at a very reasonable £59.99 (Or $52.98 for US shoppers). And if you already have the first-generation model, you can swap it for the new one to get 25% off the price.

So what’s the deal with Alexa Auto? It’s basically a hands-free Alexa device with five built-in microphones so Alexa can hear you over music, aircon or road noise. It’s a slimline design that’s easy to place in any car, and includes a fast car charger so you can recharge your phone while you drive.

With Echo Auto you can get Alexa to play your favourite music by just asking

What can I do in my car with Alexa?

Whatever you need, you just have to ask. For your music needs, you can tell Alexa to stream playlists from Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, or listen to live radio. You can even ask to listen to your favourite podcasts or audiobooks.

Need to make calls? No problem, just ask. You can also drop in on compatible Echo devices in your home. The most mind-blowing feature, though, is arguably the ability to control compatible smart devices from the roas. Just ask Alexa to set the thermostat, turn off the lights, check if your front door is locked and more!

And of course, you can ask any amount of random questions - what’s the temperature outside today? What’s harder to learn, the cello or the violin? Whatever’s on your mind.

Amazon Echo Auto lets you control compatible smart devices in your home while on the road

How do I connect Amazon Echo Auto to my car?

To connect Amazon Echo Auto to your car, you need a smartphone and Bluetooth. Older car models that don’t have Bluetooth can still connect through a cable that comes with the Echo Auto. You also need the Alexa app downloaded on your phone

Once you have everything at hand, follow these steps:

Download, install, and sign in to the Alexa app.

Grant the Alexa app permissions.

Plug your Echo Auto into a USB charger or charge it using the 12V power supply.

Once an orange light in the front of the device lights up the Echo is ready to connect.

Open Alexa on your smartphone. Go to devices > Add.

From the menu, select Add Device > Amazon Echo > Echo Auto.

Follow the instructions in the app.

The freshly launched second geration Echo Auto is compatible with most smartphones and car models

Echo Auto is compatible with most smartphones, but may not be compatible with some cars that use Bluetooth to play music. You can see the full list of car and phone models that are not compatible with Echo Auto here

You should double-check this list before you make a purchase. However, If your car is on this list, you can still use Echo Auto by connecting with the cable.

