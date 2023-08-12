Meghan Markle's new off-duty fitted jeans are perfect for summer - shop them

The Duchess has made a case for white jeans with her latest look

Meghan Markle looked effortlessly stylish this week when she stepped out in a camel longline coat and Chanel ballet pumps – but our eyes were on her new white jeans.

The Duchess looked radiant on her makeup-free outing near her Montecito home on Thursday, wrapped up in her coat and scarf despite the sunny weather.

© Getty Meghan also wore the Max Mara camel coat back in 2020

In pictures obtained by Page Six, the 42-year-old was seen wearing a cream sweater underneath her Max Mara camel coat, a pair of Frame white cropped jeans with side slits and her Chanel slingback pumps.

Meghan accessorised with a Hermes blue patterned scarf and her Gucci leather belt that cinched her waist, completing the look with a white Goyard tote bag.

If you love Meghan's white Frame jeans you're in luck, as they're still available to shop in all sizes.

Featuring a high-rise skinny fit, the Frame jeans are flattering on the figure whilst still being comfortable thanks to their super stretch finish.

Perfect for transitioning from summer to winter, white jeans can be teamed with just about any look, making them the perfect wardrobe staple.

Want to shop Meghan's look for less? Mango has an almost identical pair – and for £35.99.

Meghan was solo during her most recent outing due to Prince Harry being away in Singapore, where he played the Sentebale charity polo match. The couple won't be apart for long though, as Harry is due to return home following the match.

