I became a cyclist in my 40s thanks to this fast-charging electric bike: review

Like most kids growing up, I loved my push bike and would spend days riding up and down the street. But during my adult life I’ve always stuck to four wheels - even though I’ve always wanted to take up cycling again, especially after having kids and teaching them to ride bikes.

When I was offered the chance to test out Rad Power Bikes RadRunner 3 Plus I jumped at the chance. What follows is my honest review, from the viewpoint of someone experiencing an electric bike for the first time - with heavy input from my other half, who has a lifetime of experience with push bikes, electric bikes and even motorbikes. Before I get into it, take a look at the product, the specs and my list of pros and cons:

Rad Power Bikes RadRunner 3

Rad Power Bikes RadRunner 3 - Product Specs

Total Weight: 34.24kg

34.24kg Battery weight: 3.49kg

3.49kg Total length: 184cm

184cm Frame size: 455mm

455mm Handlebar reach: 35cm

35cm Payload capacity: 158.7kg

158.7kg Top speed: 20MPH (32 kph)

20MPH (32 kph) Warranty: 2 years

2 years Pedal assist: 5 different levels

5 different levels Motor output: 250WW

250WW Range: Estimated 25-45 miles on a single charge (40-72km)

Estimated 25-45 miles on a single charge (40-72km) Battery charging time: 6 hours

6 hours Bell? Yes

Pros:

Lot of adjustability in the saddle (tilts and slides forward and back, slides) and handlebar

Great off-road capability and stability

Easily Removable battery pack for ease of charging

Sizable rack to add child seat

Lots of great accessories available

Low standover height so you can easily get on / off

2 Expansion port for adding USB doggle for powering extra accessories

Really good, easy-to-follow assembly instructions/video

Great customer support

Ergonomic sticked full leather handlebar grips

Good quality flick bell

Cons:

Quite heavy at 34kg - and more so if you add accessories

Only comes in two colours

Costs a little more than some bikes on the market

Left button screen brightness can’t be adjusted

Does require some assembly if you’re buying online and having it delivered.

Frame only comes in one size

The RadRunner 3 plus was delivered in a neat and compact - but heavy - box

Delivery and assembly

I received constant updates about shipping/delivery, and right on schedule, the RadRunner 3 Plus was delivered in one heavy box. I’m fairly strong and was able to move it and open it myself (I cut the cardboard down the sides and removed the bike rather than lifting it out, as you can see in the video below) But generally this would be a two-man job)

The bike does require some assembly - you need to fit the pedals, handlebar front wheel, and front wheel guard. But it comes with all the tools you need and Rad has a super clear, very easy-to-follow assembly video that you find immediately by scanning the code on the box. I could have easily done this all myself if I hadn’t needed my other half to hold up the bike while I fitted the wheel. It was done and dusted in under 30 minutes.

It’s a good idea if you can have a bike shop check your bike before you ride it if you’re assembling it yourself - or at least have someone who’s experienced in bike maintenance look it over. There are big scary warnings in the instructions that putting it together incorrectly could result in serious injury when using it, and these are not to be taken lightly.

Unboxing the RadRunner 3 Plus

First impressions

I’ve been using the Rad Runner 3 Plus bike for the past month, so I’m still in the early stages of getting to know it - my other half has also taken it out for a spin several times, and he’s a big fan.

I have to say, on first impressions, I love it. It’s a Class 2 electric bike, which goes 20mph and has 20-inch wheels which perform well off-road as well as on pavement, It’s a very stable and sturdy bike, and as a tall, 5ft 10, rider (Rad says it fits riders from 4’ 11” to 6’ 2”) I have no issues - I feel really comfortable on it. The pedal assist is great - basically, every pedal stroke feels super easy and you can choose what level you want from the left hand display.

You do actually have to pedal to make the throttle work, but just a touch of the pedals is enough.

The RadRunner 3 Plus has five power assist levels and is powered by a high-quality lithium ion battery

You never have to worry about losing control - once you stop pedalling, it stops working. And when you use the break, it immediately stops, and the rear brake light illuminates - super safe!

Start on level one (which is selected by default) and once you’re used to that, you can go up a level and see how you get on. It does make a noticeable noise when you’re using the level-five pedal assist, but honestly, I can live with that! Change the gears using the thumb switch on the gears, there are seven gears in total.

I haven’t ridden much at night, but it has a 100 lumens headlight, which can be adjusted in an up and down position, and it comes with plenty of reflectors, so I would feel confident taking it out at night.

© Camila Domingues/Rad Power Bikes The removable battery, which is located on the bike's frame, has a ten-bar reader so you accurately know how much power you have left

What you need to know about the battery

The removable battery pack, which comes with a 48V, 2Amp charger, has a 10-bar reader so you know accurately how much power you have left. It pops out with a turn of the key and pushes back in, no key needed. This is so convenient if you’re leaving it in the garage and charging the battery in a room at home.

It’s a high-quality lithium-ion battery with a year-long warranty. Keep it cool and dry and keep it at least 50% charged. Extreme heat will wear it out faster, and extreme cold will stunt its range. Keeping it in a garage or taking the battery. Comes with a 2 amp charger. 25-45 miles on a single battery charge, but it’ll depend on how much peddling you do/wind terrain and other factors.

© Camila Domingues/Rad Power Bikes The bike has two displays - centre and left - and the gears and pedal assist throttle are on the right

Display

The Randrunner 3 Plus has a centre and side display panel on the left. You can adjust the brightness of the centre display only. On the left display, you’ve got clicky, easy-to-reach buttons and you adjust the assist levels from here using the arrows. It’ll be on 1 by default but can go to zero or all the way up to five. The grey button is for the lights, press and hold it to turn them off / on. Hold ‘down’ and ‘light’ to get into the settings menu. And for walk assist, hold the down arrow, the wheel will turn to help you move. This is such a useful feature!

On the middle display, you’ve got the time at the top, the odometer - distance travelled - at the top right - The speed is also shown in MPH. If you want to clear these, hold down the lights button for a few seconds.

Final thoughts

My overall experience so far of the bike - and with Rad Power Bikes in general - has been extremely positive. I even ordered the passenger kit which includes a sizeable backseat so me and my other half can take rides together and the Rad customer service team were quick to answer my question as to whether it would be compatible with my model. I think this is a great bike for both men and women and experienced and novice riders alike, whether you're wanting to use it in the city or offroad. I'm delighted to have got back into cycling age 42 - it just proves it's never too late to try something new!

