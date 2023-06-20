Princess Kate's stunning new clutch bag would get Meghan Markle's seal of approval

Princess Kate and Meghan Markle are both fans of the handbag brand

Princess Kate wowed the crowds on in an Alessandra Rich polka dot dress as she stepped out for Garter Day at St George's Chapel on Monday - but our eyes were on her gorgeous new arm candy.

Accessorising to perfection as always, the Princess of Wales completed her elegant look with the Strathberry Multrees Chain Wallet in a vanilla shade, which featured a two-tone exterior, gold hardware and a matching gold chain strap.

© Getty Kate Middleton looked stunning in polka dots at the Order of the Garter Ceremony

If you're feeling inspired by the royal style icons latest look you're in luck, as the Strathberry clutch bag is still available to shop for £295.

Crafted from calf leather, the timeless bag can be worn as a clutch or a crossbody thanks to the detachable chain. The interior features a zipped pocket and eight card slots, and the Strathberry piece is finished with the brand's signature bar across the clasp.

Princess Kate's new bag is the perfect day-to-night piece, and the neutral style will make it a go-to accessory for just about any occasion.

The Princess of Wales debuted the new Strathberry piece in her collection as she stepped out with other royal family members for King Charles' first Order of the Garter service as monarch.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh was also amongst the royals that attended the service

The mother-of-three looked stunning in the bespoke Alessandra Rich polka dot number, which featured a high neck and a figure-flattering waist panel. The royal styled the look with a pair of Jennifer Chamandi bespoke toe cap sandals, complete with a Philip Treacy feather statement hat.

Strathberry is a long-standing royal favourite brand, and Princess Kate's new chain wallet bag is one of many timeless Strathberry pieces. The royal has previously been spotted wearing the black croc version of her latest arm candy – and the brand is an absolute favourite of Meghan Markle's, too.

© Getty Meghan wore her Strathberry chain strap bag in 2018

The Duchess was seen wearing an emerald green Strathberry bag during her visit to Edinburgh Castle with Prince Harry back in 2018, and the stylish piece also featured a delicate gold chain strap like Kate's.

© Getty Meghan also wore the Strathberry Midi Tote in burgandy

Another Strathberry bag in Meghan's collection is the best-selling Strathberry Midi Tote in burgandy, which featured an understated silhouette and contrasting white handles.

