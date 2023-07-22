Mrs Hinch's trusted face cleanser is currently half-price at Amazon - get it for £5

If there’s one thing you can’t do without when it comes to your beauty routine - it’s a good quality cleanser. If you’re looking for a product that will give your skin a glow but wont break the bank then Mrs Hinch has the perfect suggestion - Garnier’s Micellar Water.

The cleanfluencer - who’s increasingly becoming an affordable beauty product champion revealed that - she uses the brand’s all-in-one cleanser “day and night” in an Instagram story shared with her 4.7 million followers.

Her verdict? “This stuff is just the best, isn’t it?” HELLO!’s Director of Lifestyle & Commerce agrees with Mrs Hinch, saying: “I often struggle with dull, lacklustre skin. You know when you just need a little oomph? This is one of those products I turn to on the regular (that and the Pixi Glow Tonic which is also very good for bringing life back to your face). It’s super easy and fast to use, great for on holiday after a day at the beach and you just want to feel clean with a capital C. Also, a little hack for you, I often use it to clean up the edges on my liquid liner… works a treat.”

And shoppers certainly agree with them both on Amazon - where the product has racked up a whopping 29,232 positive reviews and counting.

So what’s the deal? Micellar water is a dermatologically-tested, unscented blend of active ingredients that melts away makeup and dirt when you apply it with a cotton pad or flannel. Just brush it over the skin, eyes and lips - no need to rinse it off with water.

Mrs Hinch loves her Garnier Meceller Water cleanser, and uses it "day and night"

It’s a glow-boosting solution particularly good for those with allergies or sensitive skin - it’s been rigorously tested, and the review section at Amazon contains countless testaments from shoppers with delicate or problem skin who love it.

Says one: “I have always suffered with bad skin, many prescriptions creams, eve medication! Always used different washes, wipes etc. But since starting using this, my skin is so clear. Even if I use the micellar water after using make-up removal wipes, the micellar water still picks up lots more make-up!”

Another happy shopper says: “As far as I'm concerned this is an absolute game changer. No more faffing to remove make-up and no more sore eyes in doing so. This is really one of the most important items in my daily routine. Excellent quality and reasonable pricing.”

Speaking of the price - it’s currently half-price at Amazon. You can currently pick up a 100ml bottle for £5 instead of £9.99 - so now’s the perfect time if you want to take a leaf out of Mrs Hinch’s beauty book!