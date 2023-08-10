Christine Lampard steals the show in figure-hugging floral dress

Christine Lampard is known for her show-stealing fashion whether she's presenting on Lorraine or Loose Women, and on Thursday the popular presenter filled in for Lorraine Kelly on her titular in the boldest look.

The star strode out in the most stunning floral dress that perfectly encapsulated her flawless figure. The pretty frock came in a strong blue, smattered with bright yellows and reds from the floral print that featured on it. Although Christine decided against sharing the look across her social media pages, she still looked effortlessly flawless, and we just know viewers loved it.

WATCH: Christine Lampard causes a stir in head-to-toe purple outfit

The stunning dress from ME+EM retails at £295 from Harrods and is simply perfect for the autumn and winter seasons, even though the Loose Women star decided to wear it as a summer frock. The stunning long-sleeved garment also comes with a v-neck design and zips up.

Christine had a busy time filling in for Lorraine on Thursday's edition of the show, where it was revealed that former EastEnders and Downton Abbey star Nigel Harman would be joining the cast for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Christine looked stunning in the outfit

The mum-of-two is a regular relief presenter on Lorraine, and earlier in the week her stunning look was simply sensational and one of her dresses was so bright it could give Barbie a run for her money. Christine looked incredible in Rixo's 'Zadie' dress as she posed backstage. The butterfly-print tea dress features a bias-cut V-neck style with slightly blousy sleeves and partially shirred cuffs.

Meanwhile, Christine's raven hair was styled in voluminous waves and her ageless beauty glow was highlighted with a peachy blush, fluffy brows and pink gloss. In other photos, the mother-of-two looked equally chic as she donned a Meghan Markle-inspired military style dress in a tonal khaki green.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Christine revealed that Nigel would be competing on Strictly

Another look showed Christine looking pristine in a pair of white, wide-leg jeans and a romantic puff-sleeved blouse. "Gorgeous outfits Christine you look so beautiful," penned a fan on Instagram, as another wrote: "Classy as always." A third chimed in: "I love that red dress!"

Florals are a firm favourite for Christine and during an edition of Lorraine last month, she rocked a classy dress that was covered in the flowery print that she so clearly loves.

Christine paired the glamorous piece with a pair of strappy sand-hued sandals - the perfect summer addition. The TV host let her hair do all the talking and wore her dark strands down with one side positioned to cascade in front of her shoulder in luscious waves.

SEE: Loose Women's Christine Lampard electrifies in skin-tight ensemble

MORE: Loose Women's Christine Lampard makes major show announcement that will excite fans

Her camera-ready makeup look was comprised of smokey brown eyeshadow, black eyeliner, fluttery brushes of mascara, warm bronzer, and a slick of pink lipstick covered in gloss. The ensemble elegantly showed off Christine's sun-kissed tan on her legs which were on display as she sat presenting the programme.