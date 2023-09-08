Beauty Receipts: What Insta-influencer Anisa Sojka’s monthly beauty routine looks like

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they save and splurge on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on to discover the products that make the cut for Instagram influencer and founder of hair care brand CELUI, Anisa Sojka…

Anisa’s skincare routine

“When it comes to beauty, I take the ‘less is more’ approach. I only do what I feel is necessary for my skin.

“In the morning I cleanse with a cotton pad and the Garnier Micellar Water, £4.99. When I was a young teenager, my mum taught me to only wash your face with cold water and I’ve stuck to it ever since. Cold water boosts circulation and tightens the appearance of the skin making it look renewed and refreshed.

“Then I apply the Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum, £85 which brightens the skin and helps with evening out skin tone. I then follow with the Eve Lom Moisture Cream, £55 and L'Oréal Paris 2.5% Hyaluronic Acid Eye Serum, £24.99.

“When I’m going out of the house, I apply a tinted moisturiser that has SPF - the NARS Cosmetics Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser SPF30/PA+++, £36.

“At night, I cleanse and then apply the REN Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic, £16 – it makes the skin look like glass!”

Total spend: £221.98

Anisa is a guru on social media when it comes to wellness, products tips and how to care for your hair

Anisa’s hair care routine

“I wash my hair once a week. I've been doing this for so long that it doesn’t start getting greasy until around day four. I oil my lengths daily to keep them hydrated. I have been using my CELUI Nourishing Hair Oil, £26 for one and a half years and swear by it! It’s from my newly launched haircare brand.

“I think one of the most important things you can do for your hair is to oil it as often as your hair type will allow. The CELUI oil is my holy grail and I’ve seen and felt an incredible change in its strength, shine and softness since using it.

For example, I used to have to get trims every three months due to split ends and breakage but now I can go eight to ten months without a trim.

“Not only does the oil add shine but it strengthens, prevents split ends and breakage, and helps tame frizz too. It’s a multi-use oil, once a week (the night before I wash it), and I apply a generous amount as an overnight treatment so my hair feels like silk the day after. If I’m unable to do the overnight treatment I put it on as a mask before I shampoo.

“As I only wash my hair once a week, my hair can get quite thirsty by day seven and so I like to focus on hydrating shampoos. My current favourites are Amika Hydro Rush, £22, Pacifica Vegan Collagen, £13 and Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair, £33.

“Instead of conditioner, I use a mask once a week to give my hair extra moisture it is craving. I’m currently loving the Drunk Elephant Silkamino Mega Moisturizing Masker, £27, the Coco & Eve Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque, £15 and Christophe Robin Regenerating Mask, £23.

“I use the Shower Filter by Hello Klean, £65 to help tackle hard water, which can lead to dullness, flat hair, a dry scalp, grease and breakage.

“I also use a Microfibre Towel from Crowne Affair as it is gentler on the hair. Finally, I sleep with a Silk Hair Cap from MommeSilk, £29.99 to help lock in moisture, prevent friction, and avoid tangles. It really does help with making your hair feel softer.

“For styling, I’m a ghd stan. My favourite tools and the ones I use most often are the ghd Platinum + Black Straighteners, £299 and the Creative Curl Wand, £149. Quality heat tools really do make all the difference and, as ghd tools only go up to 185 degrees, they’re less harmful to the hair than tools that go higher.”

Total spend: £691.99

Anisa’s makeup routine

“The clean girl aesthetic is my vibe as I like an au-naturel look. I only wear foundation on special occasions as I have sensitive skin and find it clogs my pores, and this one is very light coverage and gives you a lovely glow.

“For concealer, I use the NARS Cosmetics Radiant Creamy Concealer, £23.40 and for my brows it’s the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer, £22 and Benefit 24-Hour Brow Setter Clear Brow Gel, £13.50. The trick is to brush the hair backward first to really give the gel a firm hold.

“My go-to bronzer is Tom Ford Soleil Glow Bronzer, £55 in the shade 01 Gold Dust, and my blush is Mac Mineralize Blush, £28.

“The Jones Road Miracle Balm, £36 in the shade Magic Hour gives you a beautiful glow that gets you compliments daily!

“I love the Tom Ford Defining Pen Deeper, £52 as it’s super thin which makes it possible to have a discrete, subtle flick. Plus, the Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Lashes, £26 makes it feel like you have lash extensions on!

“For more subtle days I go for the Fresh Rose Petal Lip Balm, £21, which feels like creamy velvet and doesn’t dry out your lips like other balms I’ve used.”

Total spend: £276.90

Anisa’s body care routine

“I prefer a shower, because I feel claustrophobic in a hot bath after a while due to the heat. I can’t remember the last time I took a bath!

“I have been using the Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash Shower Gel, £3.50 for as long as I can remember. It keeps my skin feeling so moisturised. I always shower with a loofa to help exfoliate my skin, too.”

Total spend: £3.50

Anisa Sojka’s total monthly spend: £1,197.37