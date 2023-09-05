Mike Tindall launches his very own gin ahead of Rugby World Cup - where you can buy it

Mike Tindall was part of the England squad, that won the 2003 World Cup

Mike Tindall has unveiled his latest venture off the rugby pitch – his very own line of gin.

The rugby star, 44, along with fellow sportsman, James Haskell, and TV presenter, Alex Payne, have announced the worldwide launch of Blackeye Gin.

The idea was born out of overwhelming enthusiasm from the loyal listeners of their hit podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, who initially made the suggestion to create a gin.

The trio have since developed a brand, which will help to support the future of rugby, creating a fund with the backing of an impressive advisory board and significant support from some of the most iconic names in rugby globally.

The fund will invest £1.50 from each bottle sold to support its three key pillars: Research, Risk, and Recovery, for rugby players past and present.

The goal of the fund is to tackle industry issues and become one of the largest donors to rugby-related causes within the next five years.

The brand's name pays homage to the physical nature of the sport, but also to the spirit of riding the storm and celebrating the sunshine.

Alex, James and Mike at the Blackeye Gin launch party

Mike said of the venture: "We’re thrilled to be launching Blackeye Gin. It’s been a journey full of challenges, but a whole lot of fun too!

"James, Alex, and I have had various battles along the way - both on and off the pitch - and the name reflects the physical and emotional resilience and kinship we share.

"I think it really captures the essence of what this brand is all about - for those who give their best even when times are hard, and celebrate the good times!”

HELLO! understands the trio partnered with the award-winning gin distillery, Hawkridge, to create a unique recipe they all loved, with the outcome being an exceptionally smooth spirit, that boasts a blend of fresh citrus-forward flavours, subtle floral notes, and a burst of juniper, rounded off with a unique combination of botanicals hailing from each of the rugby nations.

The brand, a product from Catalyst Spirits and distributed by Maverick Drinks, is available to buy at Master of Malt, selected Sainsbury’s stores and online at blackeyegin.com. RRP £35.95, with further worldwide stockists to be announced ahead of the Rugby World Cup, which starts on Friday 8 September.

Earlier this week, the three podcast hosts saw off the England squad at Heathrow airport as they prepared to fly to France for the tournament.

Mike, Alex and James first launched their podcast in August 2020, which is now in its fourth season.