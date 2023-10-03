Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are coming - 10 best deals to shop now with up to 60% off

If you’re a fan of Prime Day you won’t want to miss Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, a 48-hour flash sale that’s kicking off on October 10!

The sale is like a sibling for July’s Prime Day, with some of the best prices of the year, with deals on top brands and trending budget-friendly Amazon steals.

We’re a sucker for a great Prime Day discount, whether on Amazon Echo devices or trending beauty buys, and the October event is arguably even better because it gives us a chance to get our holiday shopping done for less – and early!

Plus, we’ll also be treating ourselves to bigger buys we might have been holding off on. But the best news is we don’t have to wait for Prime Big Deal Days 2023 on October 10-11 to grab a great deal – some of the discounts are already live and ready to shop.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - what is it… and when?

The Prime Big Deal Days event kicks off on October 10 and runs through October 11. Amazon previously only held Prime Day in July, but in 2022, the mega-retailer held a second event, called the “Prime Early Access Sale” in October. This year Amazon seems to be following suit for 2023. After the July 11-12 Prime Day extravaganza, we’ll get to shop the first-ever Prime Big Deal Days – in essence, Prime Day 2.0.

How much is an Amazon Prime Membership?

To shop during Prime Big Deal Days you have to be a member of Amazon Prime - it's easy to sign up. If you’re not yet a member, you can get a free 30-day trial – which gives you access to Prime’s fast, free delivery, ad-free podcasts and Amazon Music, savings on prescriptions, unlimited Amazon Photos storage, Prime Video and try-before-you-buy Amazon Fashion.

An Amazon Prime Membership is just $14.99/month (plus tax) after trial and you can cancel anytime. You can also sign up for the full year for $149.

Shop the best early deals

What should I shop for on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

Beauty bargains were tops with HELLO! Readers in October 2022 - with Biotulin’s instant wrinkle serum, Strivectin eye cream, and Revlon’s one-step blow-dryer brush among the top buys. For the guys, beard kits were real winners.

For home, discounts on premium brands like Shark, Le Creuset were hot, as were fashion buys from the likes of UGG and Ray-Ban.

And lots of our readers got ahead of the holidays by purchasing their advent calendars early!