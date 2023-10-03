Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are coming - 10 best early deals up to 60% off

Subscribe

Subscribe

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are coming - 10 best deals to shop now with up to 60% off

The Prime Big Deal Days sale officially kicks off on Amazon on October 10

Prime Day Alternative Deals
Karen Silas
Karen SilasSenior Lifestyle Editor
Share this:

If you’re a fan of Prime Day you won’t want to miss Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, a 48-hour flash sale that’s kicking off on October 10!

The sale is like a sibling for July’s Prime Day, with some of the best prices of the year, with deals on top brands and trending budget-friendly Amazon steals.

We’re a sucker for a great Prime Day discount, whether on Amazon Echo devices or trending beauty buys, and the October event is arguably even better because it gives us a chance to get our holiday shopping done for less – and early!

Plus, we’ll also be treating ourselves to bigger buys we might have been holding off on. But the best news is we don’t have to wait for  Prime Big Deal Days 2023 on October 10-11 to grab a great deal – some of the discounts are already live and ready to shop.

Best Amazon early deals to shop ahead of Prime Big Deal Days: at a glance

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - what is it… and when?

The Prime Big Deal Days event kicks off on October 10 and runs through October 11. Amazon previously only held Prime Day in July, but in 2022, the mega-retailer held a second event, called the “Prime Early Access Sale” in October. This year Amazon seems to be following suit for 2023. After the July 11-12 Prime Day extravaganza, we’ll get to shop the first-ever Prime Big Deal Days – in essence, Prime Day 2.0.

How much is an Amazon Prime Membership?

To shop during Prime Big Deal Days you have to be a member of Amazon Prime - it's easy to sign up. If you’re not yet a member, you can get a free 30-day trial – which gives you access to Prime’s fast, free delivery, ad-free podcasts and Amazon Music, savings on prescriptions, unlimited Amazon Photos storage, Prime Video and try-before-you-buy Amazon Fashion.

An Amazon Prime Membership is just $14.99/month (plus tax) after trial and you can cancel anytime. You can also sign up for the full year for $149.

Shop the best early deals

  2. 2/10

    Shark vacuum - 52% off

    amazon prime day sale deal shark vacuum

    Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum

    I bought my own Shark vacuum on sale during Prime Day and I’ve never looked back. I highly recommend taking advantage of the Amazon discounts and this corded stick vacuum from the top home brand is more than half off!

  5. 5/10

    Mattress topper - 46% OFF

    prime day sale deal mattress topper at amazon

    TEMPUR-Adapt Supreme Memory Foam Mattress Topper

    Instantly  transform your boring old mattress into a dream – or add some comfort to your guest room or sofa bed . The TEMPUR-Adapt, which usually retails over $400 – can be yours with nearly 50% off.

  6. 6/10

    Hair growth oil - 55% off

    amazon prime day sale deal castor oil

    Handcraft Blends Organic Castor Oil for Hair Growth, Eyelashes and Eyebrows

    Move over Mielle! With over 10k five-star ratings this castor oil is giving the TikTok viral rosemary oil a run for its money when it comes to natural hair growth remedies.

  7. 7/10

    TikTok viral veggie chopper - 40% off

    tiktok viral chopper kitchen tool on sale at amazon

    Fullstar Vegetable Chopper & Spiralizer

    You may have seen this on TikTok – you can use it to make the perfect one-minute chopped salad – and with over 90k ratings it's earned an impressive 4.6-stars out of 5.

  8. 8/10

    Echo dot Alexa device - 54% off

    echo dot 2022

    Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release)

    I have to confess I’ve bought more than one Echo Dot over the years, all on Prime Day. They’ve helped me turn my apartment into a smart home, and you can one for under $23 right now.

  9. 9/10

    WIFI extender - 46% off

    prime day sale deal wifi extender

    Cryo360 WiFi Extender/Booster

    I have a WIFI extender and it has changed my life! And it’s hard to find a better deal than this easy-to-use extender that's under $20 on sale.

  10. 10/10

    Barbie-inspired Halloween costume - 25% off

    barbie workout costume on sale amazon

    BARBIE-inspired 80s Workout Costume

    With Barbie topping the list of Halloween costumes for 2023, the Amazon sale is a great time to get a deal on looks for grownups and kids. Like this Barbie-inspired workout look that’s 25% off.

What should I shop for on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

Beauty bargains were tops with HELLO! Readers in October 2022 - with Biotulin’s instant wrinkle serum, Strivectin eye cream, and Revlon’s one-step blow-dryer brush among the top buys. For the guys, beard kits were real winners.

For home, discounts on premium brands like Shark, Le Creuset were hot, as were fashion buys from the likes of UGG and Ray-Ban. 

And lots of our readers got ahead of the holidays by purchasing their advent calendars early!

How we choose the best Amazon deals

  • Personal experience: The HELLO! Online team has been shopping Amazon for a living for years now, and we bring our expertise to special shopping events like Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, combing through hundreds of deals to find the best ones. We also track Amazon pricing and price check against other retailers to make sure we’re giving you an honest evaluation of the best discounts. 
  • Trusted products and brands: Where possible, we include products that have been tried and tested by the HELLO! Online team. We don’t want you to be disappointed if you do decide to purchase, so we only recommend something if we love it, and give a balanced opinion, both the pros and cons.
  • Ratings from verified shoppers: If we haven’t been able to personally test a product, we analyze ratings and reviews and photos from verified Amazon shoppers, to come up with an unbiased opinion, including only sale items that are consistently top rated for quality and value. 

Other topics

More Shopping

See more