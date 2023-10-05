Nordstrom's $35 version of Meghan Markle's $3,790 leaf earrings is back in stock

If there’s one thing about HELLO!’s shopping team, it’s that we LOVE a royal style lookalike. I first spotted this pair of $35 brushed gold teardrop earrings at Nordstrom ages ago, and noted that they look SO much like Meghan Markle's gorgeous gold leaf earrings by ethical jeweler Pippa Small.

Duchess Meghan’s $3,790 22kt gold hand-crafted Peepal Leaf earrings quickly sold out after she wore them. Nordstrom's perfect lookalikes, which cost just $35, were soon a sellout success, too – at least twice by my count!

© Chris Jackson Meghan Markle first wore her luxury handmade Pippa Small gold leaf earrings in 2018

Since I shop for a living, I also practically live on Nordstrom’s site - and wouldn’t you know, I just spotted that the budget-friendly Nordy's earrings, which are strikingly similar, are FINALLY back in stock!

Large Brushed Teardrop Earrings

$35 AT NORDSTROM

The earrings, with a 2" leaf-look drop pendant in goldtone plate, remind me of one of Meghan's most chic looks - when she paired her Pippa Small earrings with a green dress by Jason Wu during the 2018 royal tour of Fiji alongside husband Prince Harry.

If you want a pair of luxury earrings, unfortunately Meghan’s earrings are no longer available. The good news is you can shop Pippa Small’s smaller but similar 18k gold leaf earrings ($1,080 at Net-a-Porter), which at 1"-long are about half the size.

There’s also the more similar-sized Myanmar Arboretum leaf earrings ($1,560) on the Pippa Small site.

The Duchess has chosen Pippa Small jewelry on many high-profile royal occasions, from Wimbledon to Princess Eugenie's wedding.

Nordstrom’s earrings, meanwhile, which have earned a 4.6-star out of five rating from Nordstrom shoppers and will serve you for many occasions, too.

© Karwai Tang Joined by Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan wore the earrings with an emerald green Jason Wu dress - the perfect combo

When it comes to styling, the gold earrings would look just as great with similar deep jewel tones, whether emerald or sapphire, as well burgundy. If you're going for a quiet luxury look, the jewelry would also perfectly set off a monochrome beige outfit or elevate a simple little black dress or pair of jeans.

“Expensive looking & comfortable,” wrote one verified five-star reviewer on the Nordstrom site. “I’ve been looking for this style earring, without the heaviness I usually find. These are lightweight and good quality! Hard to find both! These are exactly what I needed...an artistic look with a light feeling on my ear lobes. Perfect!”

Another shopper raved, “Love these earrings. They look great with everything and don’t weigh down your ears.”

Around 85% of verified shoppers gave the earrings five stars, with around 8% giving them the thumbs down, complaining that the earrings have too much of an inexpensive look and feel.

