Anita Rani, is that you? The TV presenter goes super glam for new jewellery shoot - shop the collection

Anita Rani has added another string to her bow. The 45-year-old former Countryfile star has now launched a jewellery edit with British jewellery brand Carrie Elizabeth Jewellery.

The TV presenter, who has recently split from her husband of 14 years, looks absolutely stunning in the ad campaign, posing in an array of outfits and with a strong beauty look.

The BBC Women's Hour presenter has previously covered royal events including the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the Queen’s funeral, and the weddings of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and is also known for her stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

Anita Rani modelling her jewellery edit with Carrie Elizabeth Jewellery

Drawing on inspiration from both Anita’s childhood in northern England and her Indian heritage, this empowering collection has been designed to help harness your Shakti energy and give you the power and freedom to express your individuality.

Shakti is the embodiment of the powerful, feminine energy that is found within everyone and everything

Carrie Dennahy, the founder of Carrie Elizabeth Jewellery, said how excited she was to work with Anita. "I am so incredibly excited to have launched our Shakti collection with the absolutely fabulous Anita Rani," she shared on Instagram.

Prices start at just £70

"Anita and I met just over a year ago and instantly hit it off over our shared love of India and jewellery!

"The collection is all about divine feminine energy and was inspired by Anita’s incredible fire and spirit! We wanted a collection that would empower and adorn you and also be a little bit sexy and edgy."

Designed to both empower you, the Shakti collection is the perfect synergy of both masculine and feminine energy

Within the collection you'll find spellbinding pieces set with powerful gemstones including labradorite, malachite and black onyx to help harness your femininity and strength."

Anita Rani joins influencer Zoe Sugg as celebrity ambassadors for Carrie Elizabeth Jewellery.