Loved Meghan Markle’s gold emerald choker? We’ve found the best lookalike

Meghan Markle and Princess Kate have both been pictured wearing gold choker necklaces embellished with emeralds, cementing the style as a royal-worthy look.

Most recently, the Duchess chose Logan Hollowell’s Queen Emerald Cut Cuban Choker to accessorise the chic two-piece from Altuzarra she wore to attend the World Mental Health Day Festival in New York on 10 October.

The mother-of-two was hosting a panel discussion with Prince Harry, as part of The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age.

© Getty Meghan Markle speaks on stage at the Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit

Meghan’s necklace looked stunning contrasting her ivory wool off-the-shoulder top with an oversized, statement fold and matching wide-leg trousers. She completed the look with Aquazzura heeled pumps and emerald and sapphire dangle stud earrings by Sarah Hendler.

If you want to emulate Meghan’s look, her necklace will set you back an eye-watering £3,418 ($6,508), but we’ve found a stunning lookalike for a fraction of the price.

Available at Wolf & Badger, the Jaden Emerald Pendant Necklace is by independent British jewellery brand 33MM and features a classic gold chain design finished with a bold emerald pendant. It’s made from 18k gold plating and is adjustable from 415mm-500mm.

It would look beautiful paired with a tonal white outfit like Meghan’s and retails for just £65 ($114).

Meghan is also a fan of affordable jewellery. She was spotted wearing Edge of Ember’s £135 ($170) Kismet Charm Necklace on International Women's Day back in March 2019.

Meghan Markle's Edge of Ember necklace sold out in minutes in 2019

During the same week, she wore her Wave earrings from the brand for a visit to London's National Theatre. Priced at £65 ($90), they’re still available to shop and the website says they represent "visions of rippling waves on a balmy summer evening". Perfect for a Cali girl.

The Duchess also regularly wears Monica Vinader’s Linear Friendship Bracelet in rose gold. Retailing for £135 ($175), it’s said to represent solidarity and togetherness, and there are a number of colours and finishes to choose from.

Meghan debuted the piece in 2020 in a video message sent to the graduating class at Immaculate Heart High School, which she attended as a teenager.