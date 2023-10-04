Holly Willoughby’s autumn floral dress is stunning - and it’s still available to shop

We love taking inspiration from Holly Willoughby’s new season style, and we think her latest outfit is the most wearable yet.

The This Morning star chose a floral print shirt dress from French Connection to host the show on Wednesday, and looked stunning pairing it with black stiletto court shoes and fresh-faced makeup.

Sharing the look to Instagram, she captioned the post: "Morning Wednesday… join me and the glorious @josiegibson85 on the @thismorning sofa at 10am… we have 3 classic @bbuk housemates on the show today, @shirleyballas with her new novel and Caitlyn Jenner chats about her new documentary. #hwstyle dress by @frenchconnection."

Holly Willoughby wears French Connection to host This Morning

Holly’s dress is adorned in ditsy florals in classic navy and white hues. Falling to a midi length, it features short sleeves, a petite collar and a classic button down design, cinched in at the waist with a self-tie belt.

Retailing for £75, it’s currently available in sizes 6-18. We’d think of it as a style investment, as you’ll without doubt bring it out on repeat this season and beyond.

From leather ankle boots to knee-highs and stiletto heels to white trainers, the styling options are endless. Plus, it’s a dress you'll want to wear all year round.

Holly loves her capsule wardrobe pieces, stepping out in a stylish denim midi skirt last week. Arguably this summer’s most-wanted item, it’s still one of the chicest pieces you can wear for the new season and she's been championing the style for several years now.

The mum-of-three looked so stylish in the split-hem skirt from Nobody’s Child, which she paired with a pink knitted top by the same brand, and her trusty nude Gianvito Rossi heeled pumps.

Holly Willoughby wears Nobody's Child and Gianvitto Rossi to host This Morning

The Nobody’s Child’s midi skirt features a flattering, figure-skimming column cut. It’s made from an organic sustainably-sourced cotton blend in inky indigo blue and has subtle embroidery stitched on the back pocket. Retailing for £59, it’s still available in sizes 8-14.