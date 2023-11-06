The Pandora jewellery gifts we're wishing for this Christmas

A glamorous gift of jewellery is always sure to delight. And after a challenging year for many of us, gifting a loved one something sparkling inside a pretty pink ribbon-tied box is sure to spread some joy.

This year Pandora’s holiday campaign, "Loves, Unboxed" celebrates the people closest to us, as love remains top of any wish list. Taking inspiration from the celestial magic of a night’s sky, the power of love and the spirit of Christmas the collection offers a unique take on classic jewellery motifs, with sparkling moon and star motifs studded with cubic zirconia to gift something truly thoughtful.

You’ll also find sentimental hearts and limited-edition festive characters that decorate rings, earrings, necklaces, and charms so you can show them you know them with a present to be cherished on Christmas Day and beyond.

Take our poll:

The new designs channel that feeling of connection to the ones we love and the memories we share together, adding a heartfelt layer of richness and meaning to the season. Pandora Creative Directors Alessandro Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo

And this season, Pandora has reimagined a range of traditional stone cuts to create new designs as unique as the ones you love. These cuts have made space for three new categories within the collection; pavé, stone clusters and classic stone cuts. Each design has been carefully considered, resulting in something truly special.

Pandora has reinvented the classic pear cut by developing a brilliant cut – a choice usually reserved for a round stone. And for the first time ever, the jewellery brand is introducing blue stones and 14k gold plating to these designs, offering a whole new dimension to the collection. So, whatever your cut and colour preferences may be, there's a style to suit everyone from Pandora.

New creations within Pandora’s Timeless collection include the pear-shaped stone, reinvented within the statement Sparkling Overlapping Band Ring in sterling silver – a dazzling piece whether worn alone or stacked with other favourites – plus heart-shaped settings of cubic zirconia on shimmering studs and their matching necklace.

Discover gifts to delight from Pandora

With sustainability a focus, the bestselling Danish brand now offers a stunning selection of Lab-Grown Diamonds. Since August 2022, all of Pandora’s diamonds have been grown, cut, and polished using 100% renewable energy, and set exclusively in recycled silver and gold – so you (or the lucky recipient) can make a glamorous statement in jewellery that doesn’t cost the earth.

Christmas is a time to make each other feel loved, and a piece of timeless diamond jewellery will help your loved ones sparkle all year round. Perhaps you're shopping for the perfect gift to put under the tree or looking to replenish your jewellery collection with some shimmering staples that will stand the test of time.

Whatever you're searching for this festive season, discover jewellery to dazzle at Pandora. We’ve selected the items we’d most want to find under the tree this Christmas. One for them, one for you…

Shop Pandora’s Holiday 2023 collection

Discover the entire Holiday collection at selected Pandora stores and online.