Halle Bailey and Selma Blair shine in new Pandora campaign – 14 jewellery pieces we’re falling for

Whether you’re dropping hints for Valentine’s Day (Wednesday 14 February) or focusing on your friends this Galentine’s (Tuesday 13), a new item of jewellery will always delight.

This year, Pandora is spreading the message to “Be Love” with an all-star cast advocating for the transformative power of love in its latest campaign.

Three new global ambassadors have joined the Danish jewellery brand: actress, author and advocate Selma Blair and sisters and artists Chloe and Halle Bailey, who have re-recorded the Bee Gees track To Love Somebody as the soundtrack for the TV and social ad.

They join model Sasha Pivovarova who is seen painting an abstract portrait and other stars Thara, Salem Mitchell, Saiyan Marley and Jocelyn Corona who are shown dancing together in a club.

Centred around the belief that love is a verb and an action, Pandora is encouraging us to live, embody and embrace it as we move through the world with love, and remember that it is more than just a date on the calendar, but embodied in how we live our lives.

Sisters Halle (left) and Chloe Bailey dazzle in Pandora jewels

"Be Love is unconditional, infinite love. Something that is never ending, that you know is always there. My role model is my sister Chloe. No matter if you fall off a cliff, she's there to catch you." Halle Bailey

Selma Blair has joined Pandora as a global ambassador

"Be Love means being present. Being every day, like 'How can I make this moment better?'." Selma Blair

The latest Pandora jewellery collections feature unique designs in sterling silver, 14k solid and plated gold, murano glass and lab-grown diamonds, showing that everyone can add some sparkle to their life regardless of the occasion.

Model Sasha Pivovarova poses with pearls

We’ve selected 14 items we adore, whether you’re hoping to receive something special from a loved one, showing appreciation for a valued friend or looking to (rightfully) treat yourself...

1/ 14 Sparkling Heart Halo Pendant Necklace With a double halo set at different levels around the central stone adding depth and dimension, this heart pendant can be worn at three varying lengths. There are also matching studs available to complete the look.

£80, Pandora 2/ 14 14K Gold Plated Elevated Heart Gift Set Inspired by classic design elements from the Pandora Timeless collection, this set features a gleaming gold necklace with raised heart-shaped central stone surrounded by a halo of clear cubic zirconia, and a pair of hand-finished 14k gold-plated Sparkling Elevated Heart Stud Earrings.

£215, Pandora 3/ 14 Red Heart & Keyhole Double Dangle Charm This sterling silver charm features a pavé-set heart outline with a tiny keyhole-shaped dangle in the centre sitting in front of a heart-shaped disc with vibrant red enamel, and an engraved message on the reverse that "My love is yours". It will make a pretty addition to any Pandora Moments bracelet or charm holder.

£55, Pandora 4/ 14 Pandora Era Bezel 14k Gold Lab-Grown Diamond Station Chain Bracelet Sure to delight any recipient, this stunning gold bracelet bears four bezel-set 0.10 carat lab-grown diamonds on a diamond-cut cable chain. Its timeless design means it’ll become one of their most-worn items. £750, Pandora 5/ 14 Elevated Heart Ring Give a gift from the heart with this pretty ring. The natural brilliance of cubic zirconia stones and a sparkling heart centre ensure she’ll make a stylish statement.

£60, Pandora 6/ 14 Pandora Era Bezel Sterling Silver Lab-Grown Diamond Station Necklace An indulgence for a very special friend, this stunning necklace is part of Pandora’s Lab-Grown Diamond collection. The sterling silver diamond-cut cable chain has faceted links which reflect the light, adding subtle shimmer, as the three bezel-set diamonds take centre stage.

£450, Pandora 7/ 14 Sparkling Heart Halo Stud Earrings These elegant sterling silver earrings feature a heart-shaped cubic zirconia stone sparkling at the centre with a halo of smaller stones surrounding and outward-facing prongs on to create a delicate cut-out effect. Pair with the matching Sparkling Heart Halo Pendant Necklace for a striking look.

£60, Pandora 8/ 14 Sparkling Heart Tennis Bracelet A silver tennis bracelet never goes out of style, and any friend would be glad to unwrap this. Hand-finished in sterling silver, it is decorated with beautiful clear cubic zirconia stones surrounding a large central hear shape, with a lobster clasp adjustable to three different lengths.

£70, Pandora 9/ 14 Pandora Talisman Sterling Silver Lab-Grown Diamond Heart Pendant Necklace A universal symbol of love, the heart shape makes this lab-grown diamond necklace the perfect gift to represent a special connection, or an affirmation of the love you have for yourself.

£390, Pandora 10/ 14 Sparkling Heart Hoop Earrings The ever-versatile pair of hoop earrings get an update with the addition of glittering silver hearts surrounded by cubic zirconia stones. This pair will easily combine with multiple huggie styles or layered pendants for the keen jewellery collector.

£70, Pandora 11/ 14 Row of Hearts Eternity Ring With its crafting of tiny silver studded hearts, this cute ring will fit seamlessly into an existing haul, or kickstart her Pandora collection.

£80, Pandora 12/ 14 Pandora ME Spade Medallion Charm New for this year, this unique spade charm has an inverted heart-shaped frame and triangle studded with microbeads and a sparkling stone. The Ace of Spades is thought to signify wisdom, intellect and growth, so it makes a flattering gift for any friend.

£25, Pandora 13/ 14 Infinity Chain Necklace A great all-rounder, this Infinity Chain Necklace can be worn alone or decorated with their favourite charms. Each link is shaped like a twisted infinity loop, giving it a modern take on the classic gold chain.

£80, Pandora 14/ 14 Openable & Engravable Love Locket Dangle Charm Keep your loved ones close to your heart with the Openable & Engravable Love Locket Dangle Charm. The sterling silver locket charm features a clear cubic zirconia stone on the front in the shape of a keyhole, which opens and closes securely so you can keep a photo or note stored inside. Engravable on the reverse, the inside of the locket reads "TODAY TOMORROW ALWAYS" for a sentimental touch.

£55, Pandora

